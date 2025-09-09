An increasing number of top free apps are secretly monitoring their users, with three in every four applications tracking user data without consent.

A recent study has shed light on the most invasive apps of 2025, revealing that Facebook Messenger, Pinterest and Lyft are the worst offenders when it comes to compromising user privacy. But what exactly are they tracking, and what can you do to protect yourself?

A team of researchers at Tenscope, the company behind the 2025 App Privacy Index, meticulously examined 100 of the most popular free applications in the US. Their goal was to understand not only what information these apps collect but also how their design influences people to share it.

The findings reveal a concerning pattern of 'deceptive design', characterised by complex interfaces and confusing wording that are used to obtain our most private information.

'Good design empowers users, but what we found is a landscape where design is often used to manipulate them', states Jovan Babovic, Creative Director and Co-founder of Tenscope. 'This report isn't just a list; it's a call for greater transparency and a guide for consumers to reclaim control of their digital identity.'

Key Discoveries

Tenscope's study of the 100 most popular US applications revealed several vital trends about the state of online privacy.

Tracking Is Widespread: A shocking three-quarters (75%) of the top 100 free apps gather information specifically to track people across other applications and websites for advertising.

Messenger Is The Main Offender: With a perfect score of 100 out of 100 on our index, Messenger from Meta is the most invasive app on our list. It gathers more than 20 times the weighted data of some of the most private apps we analysed.

Your Journey Is Being Monitored: It's not just social media applications. Lyft, the well-known ride-sharing app, was ranked the third worst for data privacy with a score of 69, collecting more information than the shopping giant Amazon and even Google Maps.

Privacy Is Achievable: Our research also found apps that provide excellent features while collecting very little data. Applications such as ParentSquare (with a score of 4) and Microsoft Edge (with a score of 11) demonstrate that it is possible to create a design that respects privacy.

The Most Invasive Apps of 2025

1. Messenger

Invasiveness Score: 100/100

2. Pinterest

Invasiveness Score: 72/100

3. Lyft

Invasiveness Score: 69/100

4. Amazon Shopping

Invasiveness Score: 68/100

5. DoorDash - Food Delivery

Invasiveness Score: 66/100

6. Duolingo

Invasiveness Score: 65/100

7. Google Maps

Invasiveness Score: 60/100

8. WhatsApp Messenger

Invasiveness Score: 60/100

9. DoorDash - Dasher

Invasiveness Score: 58/100

10. Expedia

Invasiveness Score: 58/100

The applications listed above were given the highest ratings by Tenscope, indicating that they demand the most intrusive and sensitive user permissions. The higher the score, the more significant the privacy risk to the user.

'The highest-scoring apps have one thing in common: their business model relies on knowing as much about you as possible', Babovic explains. 'The user experience is often crafted to normalise this exchange, making constant requests for your location, contacts and financial info feel like a necessary part of the service.'

The 10 'Most Private' Apps of 2025

1. TeaOnHer

Invasiveness Score: 0/100

2. ParentSquare

Invasiveness Score: 4/100

3. Tea

Invasiveness Score: 5/100

4. PowerSchool Mobile

Invasiveness Score: 6/100

5. Sleeper

Invasiveness Score: 7/100

6. Bible Chat

Invasiveness Score: 8/100

7. ReelShort

Invasiveness Score: 10/100

8. DramaBox

Invasiveness Score: 10/100

9. Claim

Invasiveness Score: 10/100

10. Microsoft Edge

Invasiveness Score: 11/100

In contrast, these apps provide excellent functionality while only requesting minimal access to sensitive user information. They set a standard for what a privacy-aware design can achieve.

'What this list proves is that data collection is a choice, not a necessity', Babovic adds. 'These companies have prioritised user trust by designing their platforms to function effectively without harvesting unnecessary information. It's a fundamentally different approach to user experience.'

Spotting Deceptive Design Patterns

Tenscope's research uncovered several common user interface tricks designed to pressure people into granting more permissions than is necessary.

'All or Nothing' Consent: This is when an app groups together multiple unrelated permissions into a single request. For example, a photo editing app might ask for access to your contacts and location at the same time it asks for your photos. This design forces you to accept everything in one go or lose the app's main features.

Vague and Just-in-Time Requests: Apps often wait until you are about to use a specific feature before asking for permission. For instance, a social media app might not request microphone access until you tap the 'record video' button for the first time. While this 'just-in-time' request seems reasonable in the moment, it gets you to grant permanent access for a one-off use.

The Hidden Settings Maze: Taking back permissions you've already granted is often deliberately made complicated. Privacy settings are often hidden deep within menus with confusing labels, discouraging people from managing their data after the initial setup.

The Complete 100-App Ranking

Presented here is the complete, ranked list from the 2025 App Privacy Index.

Messenger

Invasiveness Score: 100/100

Pinterest

Invasiveness Score: 72/100

Lyft

Invasiveness Score: 69/100

Amazon Shopping

Invasiveness Score: 68/100

DoorDash - Food Delivery

Invasiveness Score: 66/100

Duolingo

Invasiveness Score: 65/100

Google Maps

Invasiveness Score: 60/100

WhatsApp Messenger

Invasiveness Score: 60/100

DoorDash - Dasher

Invasiveness Score: 58/100

Expedia

Invasiveness Score: 58/100

Facebook

Invasiveness Score: 57/100

Instagram

Invasiveness Score: 57/100

PayPal

Invasiveness Score: 54/100

LinkedIn

Invasiveness Score: 54/100

Sam's Club

Invasiveness Score: 53/100

eBay

Invasiveness Score: 52/100

Gmail

Invasiveness Score: 52/100

Depop

Invasiveness Score: 51/100

Twitch

Invasiveness Score: 49/100

Airbnb

Invasiveness Score: 49/100

Google

Invasiveness Score: 48/100

Snapchat

Invasiveness Score: 47/100

Paramount+

Invasiveness Score: 47/100

Planet Fitness

Invasiveness Score: 47/100

Walmart

Invasiveness Score: 47/100

Target

Invasiveness Score: 46/100

HBO Max

Invasiveness Score: 46/100

X

Invasiveness Score: 44/100

Chase Mobile

Invasiveness Score: 43/100

Edits

Invasiveness Score: 43/100

Klarna

Invasiveness Score: 42/100

Whatnot

Invasiveness Score: 42/100

Google Chrome

Invasiveness Score: 42/100

Spotify

Invasiveness Score: 42/100

Ticketmaster

Invasiveness Score: 40/100

Progressive

Invasiveness Score: 39/100

Intuit Credit Karma

Invasiveness Score: 38/100

Venmo

Invasiveness Score: 38/100

Google Authenticator

Invasiveness Score: 36/100

Waze

Invasiveness Score: 35/100

Tubi

Invasiveness Score: 35/100

Google Gemini

Invasiveness Score: 34/100

Ring

Invasiveness Score: 34/100

Canva

Invasiveness Score: 33/100

Cash App

Invasiveness Score: 32/100

Costco

Invasiveness Score: 32/100

CVS Health

Invasiveness Score: 32/100

Life360

Invasiveness Score: 32/100

Microsoft Outlook

Invasiveness Score: 32/100

Threads

Invasiveness Score: 32/100

Indeed Job Search

Invasiveness Score: 31/100

Capital One Mobile

Invasiveness Score: 31/100

Capital One Shopping

Invasiveness Score: 31/100

Google Drive

Invasiveness Score: 31/100

Uber

Invasiveness Score: 30/100

Shop

Invasiveness Score: 30/100

Google Meet

Invasiveness Score: 29/100

MyChart

Invasiveness Score: 29/100

Taco Bell

Invasiveness Score: 29/100

BAND

Invasiveness Score: 29/100

Google Calendar

Invasiveness Score: 29/100

Google Sheets

Invasiveness Score: 28/100

The Roku App

Invasiveness Score: 28/100

Temu

Invasiveness Score: 28/100

Google Docs

Invasiveness Score: 28/100

Lemon8

Invasiveness Score: 28/100

CapCut

Invasiveness Score: 27/100

Chick-fil-A

Invasiveness Score: 26/100

McDonald's

Invasiveness Score: 25/100

YouTube

Invasiveness Score: 25/100

Zelle

Invasiveness Score: 25/100

Zoom

Invasiveness Score: 25/100

Disney+

Invasiveness Score: 24/100

Microsoft 365 Copilot

Invasiveness Score: 24/100

Netflix

Invasiveness Score: 23/100

TikTok

Invasiveness Score: 23/100

Microsoft Teams

Invasiveness Score: 23/100

Amazon Prime Video

Invasiveness Score: 23/100

ChatGPT

Invasiveness Score: 21/100

ClassDojo

Invasiveness Score: 21/100

Discord

Invasiveness Score: 21/100

GroupMe

Invasiveness Score: 20/100

Remind

Invasiveness Score: 20/100

Telegram

Invasiveness Score: 20/100

SHEIN

Invasiveness Score: 18/100

T-Life

Invasiveness Score: 17/100

Microsoft Authenticator

Invasiveness Score: 14/100

Grok

Invasiveness Score: 14/100

Cleanup

Invasiveness Score: 13/100

ReciMe

Invasiveness Score: 12/100

Microsoft Edge

Invasiveness Score: 11/100

Claim

Invasiveness Score: 10/100

DramaBox

Invasiveness Score: 10/100

ReelShort

Invasiveness Score: 10/100

Bible Chat

Invasiveness Score: 8/100

Sleeper

Invasiveness Score: 7/100

PowerSchool Mobile

Invasiveness Score: 6/100

Tea

Invasiveness Score: 5/100

ParentSquare

Invasiveness Score: 4/100

TeaOnHer

Invasiveness Score: 0/100

Research Approach

To build the index, Tenscope's researchers began with a comprehensive analysis of the 100 most popular free applications from the US Apple App Store as of August 2025. Their work involved a meticulous review of every permission disclosure listed in the 'App Privacy' section for each app. The index was then constructed using a tiered, weighted system.

Each unique data point was assigned points based on its category: three points for 'Data Linked to You' permissions, two points for 'Data Used to Track You' and one point for 'Data Not Linked to You'. This raw score was then normalised to a final scale of 0 to 100, where 0 signifies the most private app and 100 is the least private.