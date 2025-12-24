Controversial far-right commentator Candace Owens has faced intense criticism after an American Jewish commentator with tens of thousands of followers labelled her a 'sociopath and a con artist,' intensifying scrutiny over unsubstantiated claims.

Online Backlash Grows After Evidence Deadline Passes

The attack came from Max Nordau, an outspoken X user with more than 67,000 followers, who has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of Owens' recent allegations involving Egyptian-registered aircraft. His remarks have shifted the online storm away from the claims themselves and towards Owens' credibility, fuelling a bitter public feud.

In a blistering post, Nordau accused Owens of failing to deliver the 'irrefutable proof' and 'interactive timeline' she had promised to release within days.

'One week ago, Candace Owens promised that she would release irrefutable proof,' he wrote, mocking the absence of any published material. He went on to label Owens a 'sociopath and a con artist' in language that quickly spread across social media.

Nordau also dragged internal conservative tensions into the row, claiming that Charlie Kirk had condemned Owens as 'demonic' less than a month before his death and noting that Kirk hosted Ben Shapiro on his show shortly before he died.

He added that Owens' supporters continue to believe her assertion that Kirk disliked Shapiro — claims that remain part of online speculation rather than verified fact.

Owens, a conservative commentator and podcast host, reignited controversy after asserting that Egyptian aircraft were involved in what she described as 'incredibly shady' activity linked to Turning Point USA faith-based events.

What Candace Owens Said She Would Release

Speaking during a recent broadcast, Candace Owens said she had spent days working on a comprehensive document after critics challenged earlier spreadsheets circulated online.

She acknowledged that some data had been misinterpreted and said the new material would correct those assumptions through an interactive timeline hosted on her website.

Owens further claimed the aircraft were 'incredibly shady' and alleged they were connected to a wider pattern involving travel in and out of Israel, including assertions that transponders were switched off during certain flights.

She described the evidence as overwhelming and told viewers she felt confident it could not be disproved.

Evidence Still Absent as Scrutiny Shifts

As of publication, no interactive timeline or supporting document has appeared publicly on Owens' website or official channels.

No clarification has been issued regarding a revised release date, and no additional material has been provided to substantiate the claims outlined in her earlier remarks.

This absence has become the focal point for critics, with several posts on X highlighting the gap between Owens' stated timeline and what has actually been released.

Rather than dissecting the flight claims themselves, much of the online discussion now centres on whether the promised proof ever existed in a publishable form.

Max Nordau's Criticism Gains Traction on X

In his post, Nordau directly referenced Owens' pledge to release proof 'tomorrow', arguing that a week-long delay undermined her credibility. He also mocked the promised interactive timeline, suggesting it had quietly been abandoned.

Nordau is not a public figure or journalist, but his comments have circulated widely among users already sceptical of Owens' claims.

Supporters of Owens, meanwhile, have argued that compiling complex aviation data takes time and that delays do not necessarily invalidate her assertions.

Broader Context and Ongoing Dispute

Owens has framed criticism of her claims as coordinated attempts to discredit her, accusing detractors of gaslighting and downplaying the significance of the aircraft movements she highlighted.

She has also suggested that the reaction to her allegations points to broader political sensitivities.

However, aviation experts and online researchers have previously questioned the conclusions drawn from the available flight data, noting that gaps, leasing arrangements and transponder behaviour can have routine explanations.

Those rebuttals have continued to circulate alongside renewed criticism focused on the missing evidence.

At present, Owens has not responded directly to Nordau's latest post, and no update has been issued explaining when, or if, the promised 'Egyptian planes' timeline will be released.