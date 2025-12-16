Nicole Kidman's friends are reportedly urging the actress to explore a steamy fling with Zac Efron, 38, following her high-profile split from Keith Urban.

The Oscar-winning star, 58, has been adjusting to life as a single woman after ending her 19-year marriage. Insiders say those closest to her believe a passionate romance could lift her spirits and bring some excitement back into her life.

Just two months after the divorce, Nicole remains one of Hollywood's most in-demand women. Earlier this week, she was confirmed as co-chair of the prestigious Met Gala next year alongside Anna Wintour, Beyoncé, and Venus Williams.

While Nicole hasn't publicly spoken about her split, she revealed last month that recent times have been 'painful' and admitted feeling 'broken'.

A source close to Nicole explains, 'Nicole was absolutely blindsided when Keith walked out on their marriage; she never in a million years thought she'd be single at this age. She truly believed they were forever; she built her whole world around that life, and when it suddenly collapsed, it shook her to the core.'

The insider adds, 'She's still grieving that loss, and everyone knows she'd choose their happy home life in a second if Keith wanted to go back on this split, but he doesn't, and that reality has forced her to switch gears whether she's ready or not.'

Kidman's Friends Think Zac Efron is the 'Ideal Candidate'

Friends reportedly think Zac Efron could be the perfect match for Kidman. 'There's a whole trend going on in her circle right now of powerful women quietly taking younger lovers; it's become this huge Hollywood secret that everybody knows about. They keep telling Nicole she deserves that same thrill and excitement!' the source said.

Nicole and Zac worked together on the rom-com A Family Affair last year. While she was married at the time, friends believe the single star could now explore a connection with him. 'When they worked together, Nicole didn't see Zac that way; she was madly in love with Keith. But now that she's single, she's looking at everything, and everyone, in a very different light, and the fact is that Zac is a gorgeous man,' the source explained.

'What's even better about him is that he's so incredibly sweet. When Nicole was working with Zac, she was always suggesting people she thought he could set up with. But now her friends are saying she should forget matchmaking and test the waters with Zac herself!'

Friends Say Kidman Needs 'A Little Fun'

On-screen, Kidman's character shared an intimate storyline with Efron's. Those close to her think their on-screen chemistry could translate into real life. 'The chemistry between them is clearly there, and right now, what Nicole needs is to have a little fun,' the insider said.

'Nicole is a very sexual person, and her friends are all telling her this is the chance for her to explore that side of herself. They're saying a fling with Zac could give her back some pep in her step and help her get a fresh start so she can put the pain of her break-up with Keith firmly in her rear view mirror.'

Efron Had a Twinkle in His Eye for Kidman

Efron has long been a heartthrob. He has been single since 2021 after his split from model Vanessa Valladares. Sources claim the crew noticed he had a twinkle in his eye for Nicole during filming.

'They already had a solid connection, and they got along so well again. At the time, everyone noticed that he was very flirty with her, even outside of their highly charged script,' the insider explained. 'Nicole was very married at the time and happy with Keith, so she didn't play into it at all, but of course it made her feel good, it made her feel seen, which is what she needs right now.'