Nicole Kidman is reportedly putting aside her personal feelings to make sure her daughters have a 'normal family Christmas' in the midst of heartbreak, lingering anger, and a family still recovering from a painful split even if it means spending time in the same room as her ex Keith Urban for the first time in months.

Kidman is refusing to allow the conflict with Urban to control her girls' holiday memories, despite the emotional toll of the split, according to sources. Due to Urban's touring schedule and prolonged time abroad, the couple's daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, have apparently seen very little of their father over the past six months. According to insiders, the daughters are really missing him and the family dynamic is strained as a result of this distance.

'They've missed him terribly,' says one source. 'They're making an effort to be resilient, but their true desire is some regular family time. Nicole is aware of this and is committed to providing them with just that'.

A Mother's Push for a Peaceful Holiday

Despite feeling 'very hurt', Kidman is claimed to be making plans for all of them to reconcile, even if it means swallowing her pride and opening her home or travelling to Nashville so the children can spend quality time with their father.

According to the formal custody arrangement, Kidman is designated as the 'primary residential parent', and the girls spend 59 days with Urban and 306 days with her annually. Insiders stress that after a year of emotional turmoil, the actress' top concern is to keep her children grounded.

According to a source, 'the kids were blindsided by their parents' breakup. They always believed that Nicole and Keith had a strong union. It's been 'difficult to adjust'.

The star's friends claim that she would actually rather spend the holidays with her extended family in Australia, but she has never harboured resentment towards her kids' welfare. The insider continues, 'Everyone who has seen Keith lately says he's struggling'. 'She doesn't want to cause him pain or drive him away from the girls'.

Tension Still High, But Kidman Is Holding It Together

Sources claim that Kidman is still in agony, and the emotions surrounding the separation are very raw. However, it is said that the actress is aware that her girls' connection with their father will not improve if she withdraws into resentment. Due to their significant individual assets and pre-existing legal trusts for their properties, both celebrities agreed to waive any spousal support or alimony, making the divorce very smooth.

According to a friend, 'it's all very raw for her still. However, she claims she can handle it since she will do everything to support her daughters'.

Kidman has invited other family members and reliable friends to join them for support in order to ensure that the approaching occasion flows as smoothly as possible. This subtle buffer allows her to remain composed while maintaining a cheerful holiday environment. According to those with knowledge of the matter, Kidman is preparing herself to maintain emotional control despite the reappearance of ancient scars.

The insider noted, 'she'll have her tribe around her. But she is aware that maintaining her composure will require a great deal of strength'.

A Holiday Truce for the Girls' Sake

Kidman seems determined to put on a unified facade long enough for her girls to experience the happiness and consistency they've been longing for, even though the ex-couple may not be ready for a full reconciliation.

According to sources, the former couple's main objective is to 'encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families', as required by their parenting agreement. This indicates that the joint holiday is a direct result of this commitment.

According to the source, 'she wants her girls to have their traditions back'. 'Therefore, she is taking initiative and carrying out the necessary tasks'.

The holiday truce would not make Kidman and Urban's pain go away, but for their daughters, it might be the miracle they need to be whole once more.

Even if it means putting her own feelings aside during one of the most challenging points in her personal life, Kidman's commitment to her children is unwavering as the holidays draw near.