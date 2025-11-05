Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, has once again shown that transparency and self-confidence remain her strongest assets.

In a TikTok video posted on October 29, 2025, the 28-year-old Olympian revealed she has undergone three plastic surgeries, saying with a grin, 'Two of them you'd never be able to tell.'

The casual, honest confession set the internet alight, as fans praised her openness on a topic often shrouded in secrecy among celebrities.

What Simone Biles Revealed

In the short clip, Biles smiled into the camera as she revealed the details: she had a lower blepharoplasty, a procedure that removes or tightens excess skin beneath the eyes, and an earlobe repair, correcting an injury caused by heavy earrings she wore as a child.

While she didn't directly confirm the nature of her third surgery, fans quickly connected it to her earlier playful hint on social media, when she posted a selfie captioned 'first flip ... at the new house with new 🍒. ' Many interpreted that as a wink toward a possible breast enhancement.

Despite speculation, Biles has not explicitly confirmed the procedure, instead preferring to focus on confidence and personal choice rather than on surgical details.

Confidence and Authenticity at the Core

Biles's decision to discuss her experience publicly fits within her long-standing advocacy for self-acceptance and authenticity. Over the years, she has addressed the pressures that female athletes face, from performance expectations to beauty standards, and has consistently promoted mental health awareness.

Earlier in 2025, she had tried 'Baby Botox' for her 27th birthday but didn't like the results, saying it made her facial expressions too rigid:

'I was like, nope, not for me. I'm sticking with natural movement.' Her willingness to share these experiences underscores a message of empowerment: choosing self-enhancement is neither shameful nor obligatory; it's simply a personal choice.

Public Reaction and Cultural Impact

Fans and commentators alike praised the gymnast for her openness and transparency. Comments across TikTok and X described her as 'real,' 'fearless,' and 'refreshingly human.' Beauty analysts say her approach helps reshape how society views plastic surgery, especially in sports, where athletes are often scrutinised for how they look rather than what they achieve.

Even style publications like InStyle applauded her candidness, noting that her video reflected 'a woman fully in control of her narrative.'

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles confirmed the three plastic surgeries she has had after asking her followers to guess, since “two of them you would never be able to tell.” https://t.co/ywu4zWrfNc pic.twitter.com/28sIrd75er — E! News (@enews) November 5, 2025

More Than Gold Medals

Beyond gymnastics, Biles continues to redefine what it means to be a role model. She has balanced record-breaking athletic success with advocacy for mental health, self-care, and authenticity. Married to NFL player Jonathan Owens since 2023, she often uses her platform to encourage women to embrace self-love in all its forms.

Her message remains clear: confidence isn't about perfection, it's about honesty. Whether on the competition floor or in front of millions of followers, Simone Biles continues to lead with grace, courage, and unapologetic self-expression.