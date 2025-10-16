It was meant to be an evening of networking and inspiration. More than one thousand property investors gathered at London Heathrow for the Property Investors Networking Dinner hosted by entrepreneur Samuel Leeds. Halfway through his speech, the atmosphere changed when a group of men suddenly burst into the room, shouting threats and charging towards the stage.

'It was shocking,' Leeds recalled. 'They were shouting things like "Samuel Leeds bleeds out". Some guests thought it could be a terror attack. People were frightened, and some were in tears. But then the room united. People stood up for me and pushed the intruders out. The support was overwhelming.'

The leader of the group was identified as Mike Love, a towering figure with a background in Muay Thai who appeared on the BBC show Crazy Rich Agents. He has been vocal in his criticism of Leeds, who has repeatedly challenged the need for TV licences and spoken out against the BBC.

The confrontation was not entirely out of the blue. Love had previously called Leeds out for a fight, yet no one expected him to storm a private dinner with supporters. Leeds said the way it happened was wrong and dangerous. 'Whatever tension there may have been, this was not the way to deal with it. Guests thought their safety was at risk. I am grateful to everyone who stepped in and helped restore order so we could continue the evening.'

Rather than pursue a lengthy legal battle, Leeds has now accepted Love's challenge to meet him in a boxing ring. The match will take place on 15 November 2025 at the Ibis Hotel Earl's Court in London, which can host up to fifteen hundred people. Within twenty-four hours of tickets being released, five hundred had already sold.

'This is about turning something negative into a proper sporting contest,' Leeds said. 'If someone wants to test me, it should be done under rules with referees and doctors, not by storming a dinner. I have boxed for years, and I am confident in the ring.'

The event will be licensed and insured with full medical checks, a ringside doctor, ambulance cover, and professional security throughout. Leeds has also said he is considering donating part of the proceeds to a youth charity that works to prevent violence.

'What happened at the dinner was frightening, but it showed me the strength of my community,' he added. 'On the night, the guests became my security, and now in November, I will step into the ring with Mike Love. I believe it will be one of the most talked-about events of the year.'