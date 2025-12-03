We've seen some amazing stuff from NBA veterans in their later years. From LeBron's record chase to Curry's game-winning shots, these stars still shine. But if you're into fantasy hoops, one big question keeps popping up: How much longer can they keep it going?

Most players slow down once they pass 35. Bodies break down, and speed fades. But with today's health tools and rest plans, some are staying strong longer than before. Look at what some older stars might bring for the 2025–26 fantasy season.

Stephen Curry: Still the king of the 3-ball

Stephen Curry may be 37, but he's still one of the sharpest guards in the league. This past season, he scored 24.5 points a game, hit over 4 threes, and chipped in with 6 dimes and 4 boards. Even with a sore hamstring, he played close to 80 games if you count the playoffs. That's more than many thought he would play at this age, showing that age is just a number when it comes to pure skill.

Golden State fans now have more reason to cheer with Jimmy Butler on the team. His arrival should take some load off Curry's back. That means Curry might get more rest, but when he's on the court, he's as sharp as ever. For fantasy teams heading into the 2025-26 season, he's still worth a pick in the first or second round.

LeBron James: Still royal at 40

LeBron James is now 40 but still plays like a beast. He averaged over 24 points, 8 assists, and close to 8 boards. Yes, his athleticism may not be what it once was, but his basketball IQ is unmatched. He's got one more year on his deal, and signs point to him staying in LA.

Since Luka Dončić has joined the team, LeBron may not score as much as before. Still, his playmaking will keep him valuable. In fantasy, he's now more of a third- or fourth-round pick, but he's as steady as they come.

James Harden: May not shine, but still delivers

James Harden often gets slammed for his postseason struggles. But in fantasy, the regular season is what counts. If he stays with the Los Angeles Clippers, he's a smart pick once again. He racks up points and assists with ease. Yes, you may have to pass on steals or blocks, but that's the trade-off.

Also, Kawhi Leonard's health is always in question, so Harden usually steps up when needed. If you're chasing points and dimes, Harden fits the bill.

Kevin Durant: A shot maker who rarely misses

Kevin Durant is still a joy to watch, scoring with ease and rarely taking bad shots. Last season, he averaged over 26 points with shooting splits of 53% from the floor, 43% from three, and 84% from the line.

He's now 36 and will be 37 before the next season starts. While he played more than 60 games two years in a row, he still battles leg issues. Fantasy managers should plan for some missed games, but when he plays, KD is elite. He finished 12th in fantasy ranks per game, his worst ever and that says a lot.

Jimmy Butler: Mr. Do-it-all

Jimmy Butler didn't show up much early this past season, but once he landed with the Warriors, he made a strong impact. Since early February, he has been giving third-round fantasy value. He may not score as much with Curry on the team, but he brings a bit of everything, steals, boards, and smart shots. Even if he drops a few points per game, he's a safe pick in the fourth or fifth round.

Kawhi Leonard: A big risk, big reward

Kawhi Leonard is one of the hardest players to bet on. When he is healthy, he produces good stats like his averages of 21.5 points and six rebounds per game during the 2024-25 season. But he only played 37 games last year, and his knee has been a problem for years. If you draft him, you need a backup plan. It could pay off, but it could also blow up your season. He's a high-risk, high-reward type.

DeMar DeRozan: The mid-range master

DeMar DeRozan may not be flashy, but he gets the job done. Now with the Kings, he's likely their second-best fantasy guy. His top skill is staying healthy. He's played 70+ games in eight of the last ten seasons, giving you points from the mid-range and helping with boards and assists. He's not a top pick, but a solid choice in the mid-rounds for those who like safety and steady output.

The lasting value of NBA veterans in fantasy and team play

Veterans bring more than points and passes. They bring calm, smarts, and years of court sense. Many teams rely on them not just to play, but to guide the young stars and set the tone. They often hold the locker room together. In tight games or deep playoff runs, their cool head matters as much as fresh legs. While they may not play 40 minutes each night, they play the right ones.

In fantasy play, their value shifts. Some vets may not fill the stat sheet each game, but they offer steady points, high shooting rates, and few turnovers. They can also boost you in key stats like steals, blocks, or free throws. You won't win your league on star power alone, steady hands win long seasons. Pick the right vet, and you gain a quiet edge.

Chris Paul: The strategic guy on the floor

Chris Paul may not blow past defenders or carry a team as the top scorer any more, but his game sense and calmness under pressure make a big difference. This past season with the Spurs, Paul led the team in steals with 103 and posted the highest assist rate at 34.8%.

When the game got tight, he helped settle the team and made smart plays. He may not be the star guard he once was, but he's still a key piece for any side that needs poise, brains, and steady hands in the big moments.

P.J. Tucker: Still tough and trusted

Tucker may not fill the stat sheet, but his grit shows up when it counts. He guards the best scorers, dives for loose balls, and hits that corner three. At 40, he brings fire, smarts, and fights things you can't teach. Teams trust him for a reason, he still makes wins happen with good defence.

The risk of rest and load management

Load management is a hot topic, as it seems lazy to some and smart care to others. The truth is, the NBA is a grind with 82 games plus travel, and resting can save players' careers. Older stars need more breaks to stay sharp for the big stage. No team wants to lose their top player to injury just before the playoffs. Veterans may miss a game here or there, but that might help them last the full season.

For fans and fantasy owners, this can be a pain. You set your line up, only to find out your star is out. Still, it's part of the game now. You must plan for it, know which players rest more, follow team news, and always have back-ups. Daily leagues are easier to manage since you can swap out players fast. But for season-long play, depth is key.

Trust or bust?

Some players, like DeRozan, are safer as he stays healthy and gives steady numbers, but others, like Kawhi, are more of a gamble. With smart picks and a solid plan, these ageing vets can still lead you to glory.