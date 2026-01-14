Following the tragic shooting in Minneapolis of Renee Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, there has been an outpouring of tributes in honour of her, including from her former in-laws. Good was previously married to Timmy Macklin Jr. until his death in 2023 at 36 years old.

In a post on Facebook, Good's former sister-in-law Morgan Fletcher shared her thoughts on the fatal shooting and released a statement on behalf of Macklin's family. Originally shared in The Minnesota Tribune, the family called for kindness and empathy as they grieve and honour Good, with whom they said they shared a son.

'We are grieving. Heavily. And yes, we see everyone's posts and comments,' said Fletcher in her message. 'Some in support but also, the nasty ones ripping apart our beautiful and beloved Renee.'

'And we've seen the false claims and the wrong Renee Good's info being posted (criminal history? She didn't have one).' Fletcher continued. 'No matter where you stand on the issue of ICE or whether or not you think she did or didn't deserve what happened, please rememb er she was a human being and she had loved ones...including children who can and will likely see all of these things about their mother...and her wife, whom she loved dearly.'

The Macklin Family's Statement

Fletcher attached the Macklin family's statement in a follow-up comment to her message about Good. Good's former father-in-law Timmy Ray Macklin Sr told the Minnesota Star Tribune that as Good is the only parent in his grandson's life, he plans on travelling to pick up his grandson. Macklin Sr added that Good's two other children, whom she shared with another former partner, live with their extended family.

'Our family is grieving deeply and we are speaking now with care, clarity, and love during a time of unimaginable loss, At the centre of this tragedy are lives we love, and a family forever changed,' the statement said. 'We want to honour Renee, whose love and presence touched everyone who knew her. She was an extraordinary mother, devoted, fiercely loving, and always putting her children at the centre of the world.'

'A poet, musician, and lifelong learner – she moved through life with wonder and a drive to create and understand the world around her,' the statement continued. 'She was full of heart and never defined by malice.'

The family also called on those who sympathise and send their condolences to Good for her three children to 'be held in your hearts,' noting how Good's son with Macklin no longer has both his parents following the tragedy. They also said the children deserve some privacy and protection 'as they begin to navigate life without their mother.'

Good's former mother-in-law, Charlene, told The Guardian that meeting her started a new chapter in her life and 'made me a better mother.'

'It feels deeply wrong that Renee died in this way. She had a beautiful voice that everyone should have the chance to hear. The last thing Renee would have wanted was violence carried out in her name.'

Timmy Macklin Jr. Honoured As Well

The family also mentioned Macklin Jr as well in their statement, and said that if he were still alive today, he would have also been devastated by the shooting. Timmy Jr was described by his family as a 'loving son, devoted brother, and nurturing father.' He was also a retired military man who served 14 years in the US Air Force.

'We also want to honour Timmy Ray Macklin Jr, who passed away in 2023. He was Renee's husband and the father of their six-year-old child. The time he spent with Renee was unquestionably the happiest of his life, and he cherished being a father and partner every day,' said the family in the statement.

'Raising their child together and building a life with her made these years truly the best he ever had,' the statement continued. 'He would have been absolutely devastated by this, heartbroken to see the family he loved face so much pain.'