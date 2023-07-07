The number of skin cancer cases in the UK has seen a record increase, according to the data provided by Cancer Research UK. The country now records as many as 17,500 Melanoma cases every year.

The analysis conducted by the charity revealed that there has been a 195% increase in skin cancer cases in adults aged 55 and over since the 1990s.

"The rise in rates in over-55s is likely to be linked to trends to have tanned skin and the cheap package holiday boom dating from the 1960s, before people became more aware of skin cancer," it said.

It added that melanoma cases might increase by around 50% across all age groups in the future, reaching as high as 26,500 a year by 2040. However, the death rate has reduced significantly due to early diagnosis and better treatments that are available.

"Our new analysis paints a mixed picture for cancer patients and the staff who care for them," the Guardian quoted Cancer Research UK's chief executive, Michelle Mitchell. "While it's promising that more people are seeking treatment for skin cancer earlier and survival is improving, it's alarming that cases of the disease could soar over the coming years.

According to a Royal Marsden report, melanoma, or skin cancer, is the fifth most prevalent type of cancer in the UK. Over the years, skin cancer incidents have rapidly increased in the country compared to other types of cancer. In the last 10 years, cases of skin cancer in the UK have nearly doubled.

Another research paper by Brighton and Sussex Medical School has highlighted how exposure to UV radiation is driving skin cancers in the UK, with 86 per cent of skin cancers happening because of it.

Nearly 600,000 people had to undergo skin checks in 2022, which is a nine per cent increase from 2021. In 2022, 56,000 people had to be given skin cancer treatments.

How to prevent it?

Researchers believe that the only way to prevent skin cancer is by taking steps such as restricting tanning for those under the age of 18, using sunscreen while stepping out in the sun, and wearing hats and full-sleeved clothes to avoid the ultraviolet rays of the sun.

There are different types of treatment available for various forms of skin cancer. Surgery, radiotherapy, photodynamic therapy, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy cream are some of the treatment methods used by doctors. Scientists and researchers are looking at the causes, diagnosis, and treatment of skin cancer.

What are the symptoms?

The UV rays from the sun damage the DNA in the skin cells. The damage can eventually evolve into cancer, which can take years. Some of the common symptoms may include a sore on the skin that doesn't heal within 4 weeks, hurts, itches, and bleeds. The sore can be shiny and pink or pearly white; it can also be red in colour.

People should keep a lookout for unexplained ulcers, sores, lumps, and red patches on their skin. A change to a mole or freckle can also be cancer.

"You can take a photo of anything that doesn't look quite right. If you can it's a good idea to put a ruler or tape measure next to the abnormal area when you take the photo. This gives you a more accurate idea about its size and can help you tell if it's changing. You can then show these pictures to your doctor," advises Cancer Research UK.

Meanwhile, the National Health Service has been taking considerable steps to prevent, detect, and treat cancer cases. It recently launched an AI tool that helps reduce patient waiting times for terminal illnesses.

The new technology known as OSAIRIS is helping doctors reduce hours of waiting time for cancer patients as the time for preparing for the scan and referrals for radiotherapy gets streamlined. This special technology is currently being used by the NHS in Addenbrooke.