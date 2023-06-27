Sarah Ferguson talked about her breast cancer diagnosis and her plans to get healthy during a recent episode of her podcast. She also urged listeners to go for a screening.

In the episode of her "Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah" podcast released on Monday, the Duchess of York shared that she discovered that she had an early form of the disease during a routine mammogram and that she was having a single mastectomy. She also talked about why it is "very important" that she speaks about her diagnosis as she considers it as a "real gift" or wake-up call for her to change her life.

"I am telling people out there because I want every single person that is listening to this podcast to go and get checked, go and get screened, go do it. I'm taking this as a real gift to me to change my life, to nurture myself," Fergie, as she is widely known, told the listeners.

Speaking about the surgery she said, "Now is my chance, and this extraordinary position I'm in right now, it means there's no choice. I can't make another excuse. I have to go through this operation and I have to be well and strong. And therefore no choice is the best choice."

Ferguson, a patron of Teenage Cancer Trust, said she will "stop trying to fix everyone else" and focus on herself instead and start taking herself seriously. In the same podcast episode, the 63-year-old likewise shared her plans following her surgery, sharing that she will work on getting "super fit, super strong." She also opened up about her love of play and "a sense of adventure with nature."

She suggested going to Wales or Scotland, or to Austria because of its "extraordinary mountains to climb."

"I'm going to go out there and get super fit, super well, super strong," she said adding that it is "vital that we need to wake everybody up to screen" not just for breast cancer but for all checks.

A spokesperson for the Duchess of York confirmed that she underwent a single mastectomy following her breast cancer diagnosis. The representative said in a statement published by The Independent, "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening. She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully."

"The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family. The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days."

The statement added that the duchess is "also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness" and mentioned that she was "otherwise symptom-free." She believes that "her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."

Ferguson reportedly had her surgery on Sunday, June 25, at King Edward VII Hospital in Marylebone, a private clinic in central London that previously treated the late Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals. She is said to be back home now recovering with her family in Windsor, possibly at Royal Lodge, the home she still shares with her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

On Monday, Fergie extended her gratitude to those who sent their well-wishes in an Instagram post. She wrote along with a praying hand emoji, "Thank you so much for kindness and support."

Among those who sent their well-wishes to Ferguson include singer Natalie Imbruglia who commented on her post, "Sending all my love and light to you." The Duchess of York's children Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are believed to be supporting their mother as she recovers from the surgery.