The families of four University of Idaho students murdered in 2022 have filed a lawsuit against Washington State University, alleging the institution failed to act on repeated warnings about Bryan Kohberger, who was a graduate student there at the time. The lawsuit claims those failures allowed what the families describe as a foreseeable tragedy, reigniting scrutiny of how universities respond to behavioural warning signs.

Lawsuit Alleges Negligence And Title IX Violations

Filed in Washington Superior Court, the lawsuit accuses WSU of negligence and of violating Title IX by failing to take appropriate action after receiving complaints about Kohberger's conduct. The families argue the university had a responsibility to protect students and staff once concerns were formally raised.

According to the filing, as reported by NBC News, the alleged lack of intervention created conditions in which the risk posed by Kohberger was allowed to escalate unchecked.

Thirteen Complaints Allegedly Raised While Kohberger Was Enrolled

The lawsuit claims WSU received 13 formal complaints describing Kohberger's behaviour as 'inappropriate, predatory and menacing'. The court filing alleges that female students, staff and faculty felt unsafe in his presence, with some reportedly leaving classrooms mid-lecture due to fear.

The complaint further states that Kohberger allegedly followed women to their vehicles, stared aggressively and positioned himself in ways that blocked exits, leading some to require regular security escorts. The families argue these reports should have prompted decisive action.

Murders That Shocked A College Community

In November 2022, four students from the University of Idaho were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho. The victims were Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle lived at the property, while Chapin was staying overnight with Kernodle. The killings sent shock waves through the small college town and prompted an intensive, multi-agency investigation.

Arrest, Evidence And Guilty Plea

Kohberger was arrested more than a month later at his family home in Pennsylvania. Investigators tied him to the killings using DNA evidence, video surveillance footage and mobile phone location data, according to prosecutors.

In July, Kohberger pleaded guilty as part of a deal that allowed him to avoid the death penalty. He was later sentenced to four consecutive life sentences for first-degree murder, along with an additional 10-year sentence for a burglary charge.

Families Say Lawsuit Is About Accountability

In a statement issued through their legal team, the families said the case is intended to hold institutions accountable rather than seek vengeance. They argue universities must respond decisively when credible concerns about behaviour are raised.

The lawsuit frames the case as part of a wider debate about institutional responsibility and the importance of early intervention when warning signs emerge.

WSU Response And Broader Implications

WSU told The New York Times that its 'hearts remain with the families and friends impacted by this horrific tragedy', but declined further comment. The university has not admitted wrongdoing, citing the ongoing legal process.

The case is expected to draw broader attention to how universities handle behavioural complaints under Title IX and other safety frameworks, particularly when those concerns fall outside traditional disciplinary categories.