Smyths, Tesco and Sainsbury's have cut the price of more than 350 toys by up to 50 per cent, giving families a chance to make substantial savings on Christmas presents weeks before the festive rush.

Families looking to get ahead on their Christmas shopping have an opportunity to save on presents, as Smyths, Tescoand Sainsbury's offer discounts on selected toys. With reductions reaching 50 per cent at the retailers, shoppers can start ticking gifts off their lists before the festive rush begins.

The promotions cover popular brands including Barbie, Bluey, LEGO and Disney. With savings of up to 50 per cent on selected toys, shoppers can start finding gifts for children while making the most of seasonal deals.

Smyths Sale Cuts Popular Toys by up to Half

Smyths Toys has launched a sale offering up to 50 per cent off selected toys, giving families a chance to pick up presents at reduced prices ahead of December.

The retailer's Up to Half Price Offers page lists more than 150 products, with discounts across several popular toy ranges.

Among the deals are the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem Pizza Fire Delivery Van Playset, reduced from £39.99 to £19.99, and the Barbie Games Room Playset with two dolls, down from £49.99 to £24.99.

Other toys included in the offers include Gabby's Dollhouse, Goo Jit Zu and XSHOT, giving shoppers options for different ages and interests.

The promotion is available online and in stores, although individual products may sell out. Families planning to buy a particular toy should check the website or their local store before travelling.

Tesco Clubcard Deals Put Toys at 50% Off

Tesco is also offering 50 per cent off selected toys, with more than 100 products included in the promotion, according to MoneySavingExpert's Tesco deals guide.

The reported selection includes toys from Disney, Funko, Pokémon and Bluey, with deals covering dolls, vehicles, plush toys, action toys and arts and crafts.

Examples include a Disney Princess doll and accessories reduced from £40 to £20, while the Bluey Heeler Family Celebration Home has dropped from £60 to £30. A Toy Story Make Your Own Forky and Karen set is also listed at £10, down from £20.

The offer is available to Clubcard members at larger Tesco supermarkets and Tesco Extra stores, with more than 300 locations reportedly participating. The promotion is scheduled to run until Sunday, 1 November, or while stocks last.

Shoppers should check whether their local branch is participating and ensure they have a Clubcard to qualify for the advertised prices.

Sainsbury's Cuts Lego, Barbie and Disney Toys

Sainsbury's has also launched a toy sale with discounts on selected products, including LEGO, Disney, PAW Patrol, Barbie and Sylvanian Families.

Its official toy-sale page lists offers across several ranges, with many products reduced by around one-third and others discounted by 25 per cent.

For example, the Rubble & Crew Rescue Themed Vehicles Boomer Monster Truck has been reduced from £17 to £8.50, a 50 per cent saving. The LEGO City Hot Rod Race Car, meanwhile, is down from £9 to £5.94, while the LEGO Disney Princess Belle and the Beast's Enchanted Castle set has fallen from £35 to £23.10.

The range gives families options for different budgets, whether they are looking for a larger Christmas present or a smaller gift to add to a stocking.

However, not every item is half price, and available products and prices may differ between online listings and individual stores. Shoppers should check the latest offers before making a purchase.

Should You Start Christmas Shopping in October?

With several retailers already discounting toys, October could be a useful time for families to begin buying Christmas presents rather than leaving everything until December.

Shopping early may also give parents more time to compare prices, find specific toys and spread the cost of gifts over several weeks. Popular products can sell out, so it is worth checking availability if a particular item is on a child's wish list.

Before buying, shoppers should compare the current price across retailers and check any conditions attached to an offer, including Clubcard requirements, delivery charges and sale end dates.