Snoop Dogg, the legendary hip-hop artist, stole the show at Snoop's Holiday Halftime Party during the Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings game at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Christmas Day 2025, the first of three holiday-themed NFL games.

The performance, featured in Netflix's second annual NFL Christmas Gameday, swiftly garnered extensive online interest. Some fans argue that the set matched, or in some instances exceeded, previous Super Bowl halftime shows.

Snoop Dogg Steals the Christmas Show

In a striking red suit and accompanied by a diverse lineup of artists, Snoop Dogg transitioned from his iconic West Coast hits such as Drop It Like It's Hot and Nuthin' But a 'G' Thang to beloved seasonal music, all infused with the dynamic spirit of his collaborators. Lainey Wilson, Andrea and Matteo Bocelli, along with the vocal trio behind HUNTR/X, known for their association with Netflix's K-Pop Demon Hunters, captivated the audience with a vibrant blend of hip-hop, country, and choral elements.

Notable moments included Wilson's spirited rendition of Santa Claus Is Coming to Town and Bocellis' emotional White Christmas, which brought a dramatic close to the ten-minute holiday spectacle. Audience was also hyped when trio Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami performed their upbeat version of 12 Days of Christmas.

After the wild gameday performances, social media platforms lit up with admiration. Many fans compared it favourably with internationally broadcast events such as the Super Bowl halftime show.

Snoop Dogg performs at SNOOP'S HOLIDAY HALFTIME PARTY on NFL Christmas Gameday pic.twitter.com/kZ6l6zyNVO — Netflix (@netflix) December 25, 2025

Fans React to Rapper's Iconic Performance

Hours after the broadcast, clips and highlights began circulating on TikTok, Instagram, and X. The moment sparked conversations regarding the highly anticipated halftime show of Super Bowl LX, set to take place in early February 2026 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

A frequent sentiment echoed across social media was a playful yet optimistic message directed at the Super Bowl's headliner. One post stated: 'Good luck Bad Bunny - Snoop's halftime was [fire]'. Another wrote: 'Snoop Dogg should do the Super Bowl halftime show over Bad Bunny.'

In another post, a fan praised the rapper's show, saying it was 'classy, modest, well-done, and appealed to everyone.'

These responses exemplify the rising tide of fan belief that Snoop Dogg's varied and diverse sound may appeal to a wider audience than critics expect from Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican rapper set to headline the Super Bowl.

I vote for Snoop to do every halftime show ever. Super Bowl, Thanksgiving, high school homecoming, doesn’t matter. Just let Snoop handle it. Beautiful.https://t.co/i5YXP7Rg0z — Tina (@KikaKristina0) December 26, 2025

I think the @NFL Should consider putting @SnoopDogg in charge of the Super Bowl halftime show permanently.



He brought multiple genres of music, multiple performers, and a great presentation for an entertaining, excellent music, and well done performance. https://t.co/d1A7KfaR1H — Pastor Johnny (@Dr__JE) December 26, 2025

Cancel Bad Bunny and get Snoop to the Super Bowl halftime show! — Ingrid 👻🎄 (@ingridhookem18) December 26, 2025

Can Bad Bunny Win Fans?

When the NFL and Roc Nation confirmed Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl LX halftime performer earlier this year, the decision was celebrated by many but also met with scepticism and controversy on social platforms. Even though Bad Bunny is one of the most-streamed artists in the world, some thought his music and audience demographic didn't quite mesh with the Super Bowl's usual fare.

But several who argued in favour of the decision cited Bad Bunny's cultural and commercial clout, citing his unprecedented streaming figures and influence in international markets in the lead-up to the big game.

Meanwhile, the discussion over who should control football's most popular entertainment channel has continued on social media, with many users adding a dash of comedy or sarcasm following Snoop Dogg's Christmas performance.