Mariah Carey has once again made music history with her perennial holiday classic All I Want For Christmas Is You, as the beloved festive anthem has now spent a record-breaking 20 cumulative weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This achievement makes it the longest-running number one song in the chart's history surpassing high-profile chart dominators from previous years.

Originally released in 1994 on Carey's Merry Christmas album, the track first reached the Hot 100 decades after its debut once streaming was factored into chart positions, leading it eventually to No. 1 for the first time in 2019. Since then, it has returned to the summit during every holiday season, culminating in this career-defining milestone in December 2025.

Unprecedented Chart Dominance

The song's ascent to 20 total weeks at the top of the Hot 100 is not consecutive but cumulative across multiple holiday seasons, which collectively eclipse the previous longest run of 19 weeks held jointly by Lil Nas X's Old Town Road and Shaboozey's A Bar Song (Tipsy).

It also logged the most time of any holiday-themed songs on top the Billboard chart among two other Christmas season hits: The Chipmunk Song by the Chipmunks with David Seville and Brenda Lee's Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree.

Over seven years, beginning with its first number one placement in 2019, All I Want For Christmas Is You has become a perennial chart force, returning to the top spot each December as listeners across the United States and around the world stream and play it relentlessly.

The achievement is remarkable not only for its longevity but also for what it reveals about the evolving landscape of the music industry. Holiday music traditionally saw limited representation on mainstream charts.

However, the dominance of streaming and year-end playlists has elevated seasonal tracks like Carey's to unprecedented positions on the Hot 100.

From One Sweet Day to Christmas Royalty

The new milestone adds to Mariah Carey's already formidable chart legacy, which includes One Sweet Day, her 1995 collaboration with Boyz II Men. That ballad famously held the record for the longest consecutive run at number one for 16 weeks, a benchmark that stood for more than two decades.

Together, One Sweet Day and All I Want For Christmas Is You highlight Carey's unique ability to dominate the charts across genres and generations. While One Sweet Day showcased her power as a pop and R&B vocalist, her Christmas anthem has transformed her into a seasonal institution.

Carey remains one of the few artists to achieve multiple chart records in entirely different eras of the music industry.

A Cultural Phenomenon

The song's annual resurgence speaks to its status as a cultural and commercial juggernaut. It consistently ranks high on holiday playlists and charts globally, while millions of streams and radio airplay each year keep it relevant well beyond the traditional festive period.

As the Christmas season unfolds, All I Want For Christmas Is You continues to solidify its place as not just a holiday staple but a defining record in Billboard Hot 100 history. The song could extend its record even further with several weeks of December still to come, ensuring that Mariah Carey's reign over the holiday charts remains as unshakeable as ever.