Instagram activity can reveal more about an account's interests and online interactions than its profile alone. However, reviewing likes, follows, and other publicly visible activity manually can become time-consuming, particularly when monitoring several accounts or looking for patterns over time.

Both platforms track public Instagram activity, but they differ in the ways that matter most: how much activity they actually capture, how many accounts one subscription covers, and how much the AI can tell you about the person behind the profile.

What Is Snoopreport?

Snoopreport is an Instagram activity tracker focused on organising publicly available data into periodic reports. Users can track selected public accounts and review information about their likes, new follows and unfollows, as well as hashtags and interests.

Rather than requiring users to examine every interaction manually, the platform presents collected activity in weekly reports and a larger monthly overview. This can help users identify recurring interests and follow changes in an account's publicly observable activity over time.

Snoopreport also offers plans with AI-generated summaries.

The service offers plans for 2, 10, or 100 accounts, so one subscription covers several profiles, and you never pay per profile.

Snoopreport is an ideal solution for those who find themselves wondering how to see what people like on Instagram or how to see who someone recently followed on Instagram.

What Is DolphinRadar?

DolphinRadar is an Instagram analytics platform that combines activity reports with additional tools, such as a stories downloader and hashtag generator.

Its Social Insights service provides reports covering activities such as likes, follows, and unfollows. However, because the service includes a wide range of features beyond just tracking Instagram activity, its reports on likes and follows may capture significantly less data. According to official statements, Snoopreport collects up to 75% of a user's total activity, whereas DolphinRadar captures only 40–60%.

Users should consider whether they need these extra tools before paying for them.

Snoopreport vs. DolphinRadar: Feature Comparison

Feature Snoopreport DolphinRadar Likes in public sample report (@kyliejenner, same week) 4 liked posts from 4 accounts, with post previews 0 likes; none recorded from late April to early October 2026 Interest analysis Available, including AI summary plans Available through activity analysis and AI Insights Historical reports Available for $1.19 per report Historical reports available for purchase Downloadable activity data CSV reports are available for free download CSV reports available on eligible plans Additional Instagram utilities Dedicated activity tracker - you don't pay for tools you won't use Stories downloader, hashtag generator and other extra tools Multiple-account tracking Plans for up to 2, 10, or 100 accounts 1 account per subscription

Tracking and Reporting: Which Platform Offers More?

Snoopreport Instagram activity tracker is built for multi-account monitoring: a single plan covers 2 to 100 public profiles, so there is no need to buy a separate subscription for each one.

DolphinRadar's core subscription covers one account. Tracking more profiles means buying a separate subscription for each.

Snoopreport focuses on periodic activity reports that organize likes, new follows, unfollows, hashtags, and interest patterns. It utilizes AI to map out psychographic profiles, interest clusters, and active habit metrics. For deep-dive analysis, it features full CSV export functionality, allowing users to download tracked actions chronologically alongside post URLs, captions, and geotags.

But as we noted earlier, if you compare the number of likes and follows that each tool can gather, Snoopreport's reports are far more comprehensive for every account being tracked.

If you track more than one account, Snoopreport is the stronger choice: one subscription, more complete reports, free CSV exports, and AI profiles. DolphinRadar makes sense mainly if you need its extra utilities, such as the stories downloader, for a single account.

Real-World Test: One Account, One Week, Two Reports

To test this in practice, we compared the free public sample reports both services publish for the same account, @kyliejenner: Snoopreport's weekly report for September 28 – October 5, 2026, and DolphinRadar's weekly reports that cover those days (September 25 – October 9) (data checked on October 16, 2026).

Likes. Snoopreport recorded 4 posts Kylie Jenner liked that week, from 4 different accounts, 3 of them verified, each shown with a preview of the post.

DolphinRadar recorded 0 likes for the same days. In fact, its sample report shows no likes at all for this account from late April to early October 2026.

Follows and unfollows. DolphinRadar's follow data contradicts itself. The two accounts it lists as unfollowed between September 25 and October 2 reappear as new follows the very next week. Its monthly report for September 11 – October 9 shows 1 follow and 1 unfollow, while the four weekly reports inside the same period add up to 18 follows and 17 unfollows. When weekly and monthly figures disagree this much, it is hard to know which numbers to trust.

Snoopreport's report shows one new follow, @hairbyiggy, an account whose post Kylie also liked that week, so the like and the follow point to the same new connection.

Analysis. Snoopreport's weekly summary turns this activity into conclusions: the favourite account, the share of verified accounts among those liked, and interests drawn from the liked content, such as Fashion, Beauty and Art. For the same week, DolphinRadar's AI Insights section offers only a list of possible MBTI types and the note "Limited activity data restricts AI insights".

The result: Snoopreport captured the likes DolphinRadar missed and kept its numbers consistent. See for yourself: Snoopreport's sample report for @kyliejenner and DolphinRadar's sample report for @kyliejenner.

AI Insights and Interest Analysis

Snoopreport offers subscription plans that include AI-generated summaries of interests. They contain information such as the user's location, income, education, and other unique details. The best sections even suggest topics for conversation and ideas for date spots - all based on the user's Instagram likes and follows. These can help users interpret collected activity in a more consolidated format rather than relying exclusively on individual report entries.

DolphinRadar also offers AI Insights. Its published plan information describes analytical modules covering areas such as interests, persona summaries, and relationship patterns, with the available modules depending on the subscription period.

Pricing: Snoopreport vs. DolphinRadar

Snoopreport Pricing

Snoopreport offers several subscription plans based on the number of Instagram accounts users want to track.

Plan Monthly Price Account Limit Personal $4.99 Up to 2 accounts Small Business $14.99 Up to 10 accounts Professional $44.99 Up to 100 accounts

AI summary versions of these plans are also available at higher prices.

DolphinRadar Pricing

DolphinRadar's standard Social Insights subscription offers monthly, quarterly, and annual payment options. Each subscription covers one public Instagram account.

Subscription Price Billing Period Effective Monthly Cost Account Limit Monthly $4.49 Monthly $4.49 1 account Quarterly $10.99 Every 3 months Approximately $3.66 1 account Annual $32.99 Every 12 months Approximately $2.75 1 account

Which Platform Offers Better Value?

Even on DolphinRadar's annual plan (about $2.75 per account per month), tracking 2 accounts costs around $5.50 per month - more than Snoopreport's Personal plan at $4.99 for the same 2 accounts, with no annual commitment. For 10 accounts, the gap widens: $14.99 per month with Snoopreport vs. $44.90 per month on DolphinRadar's monthly plan, or about $27.50 per month on its annual plan.

Ease of Use and Practical Considerations

Snoopreport delivers ready-to-read weekly and monthly reports, so there's no dashboard to dig through: you open the report and see what changed that week. Its clear account limits also make it easy to pick the right plan.

Privacy and Tracking Limitations

Both services focus on publicly available Instagram information. They should not be treated as tools for accessing private accounts, direct messages, or other information that is not publicly accessible.

Which Instagram Activity Tracker Should You Choose?

For most people, Snoopreport is the better pick: it captures more activity per account, records likes that DolphinRadar's reports miss, covers 2 to 100 accounts under one subscription, and includes free CSV exports, historical reports, and AI profiles.

DolphinRadar is worth a look if you only track one account and also want extras such as a stories downloader or hashtag generator.