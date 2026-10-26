Owners of Apple's new £1,999 iPhone Duo foldable are reporting cracked inner screens within hours of purchase, as repair specialists iFixit flag a possible stress point in the phone's hinge design. The cause of the failures has not been confirmed and Apple has not publicly responded.

In a teardown published on Sunday, iFixit outlined two potential explanations for the damage but stopped short of identifying a definitive fault. The analysis, which used computed tomography scans and a 3D model of the hinge, focused on how the mechanism supports and moves the flexible display as the phone opens and closes.

The iPhone Duo starts at $1,999 in the US and £1,999 in the UK. It went on sale in both markets on Friday 23 October.

Early Owners Report Screen Damage Within Hours

Owners have posted photographs and accounts of apparent screen damage on Reddit and other forums. One said the problem appeared within six hours of purchase, while another reported damage before completing setup. Some attribute the faults to normal opening and closing.

The reports describe lines of damaged pixels and apparent cracks near the centre fold, and in some cases a bright white line. Photographs alone do not establish whether every case involves the same physical defect. The circumstances of the individual cases have not been independently verified, and IBTimes UK has not confirmed them.

Teardown Points to Possible Hinge Stress Area

Using computed tomography scans and a 3D model, iFixit examined how the hinge supports the flexible display. It identified two areas of potential concern.

The first is the central support bar, which is designed to drop down as the phone closes. In a simulation, iFixit modelled what could happen if the bar failed to descend far enough, allowing the display to touch it. That contact could concentrate stress close to where owners report damage.

The second is a set of curved guides that control the screen's movement as the phone folds. iFixit suggested a guide beneath the reported damage could be relevant if a component failed to move as intended.

Both are hypotheses. iFixit has not established that either mechanism occurs in retail devices or that either caused the reported failures.

High Repair Bills Compared With Rival Foldables

Fixing a damaged screen could prove expensive. According to iFixit's US price comparison, an out-of-warranty inner-display service for the iPhone Duo costs $999 (£748.30).

That compares with $568 (£425.46) for Google's Pixel 11 Pro Fold and $579 (£433.70) for the screen-module replacement on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8. The iPhone Duo's price is therefore $431 and $420 (£322.84 and £314.60) higher respectively. Samsung also lists a cheaper $419 (£313.85) screen-repair option, so the services are not directly equivalent. The figures are US prices and should not be read as UK or European charges.

The teardown was not wholly critical. iFixit gave the iPhone Duo a provisional repairability score of 5 out of 10, the highest it has awarded a foldable. The rating will be reviewed once replacement parts are available for testing.

The firm noted that Apple had published a repair manual, and that the phone's two batteries use electrically releasable adhesive, which allows them to be removed without extensive prying. Replacing the inner display, however, still requires extensive disassembly.

It is not clear how widespread the faults are. The number of iPhone Duo units sold or shipped has not been established, and there is no verified count of affected devices. It is also unclear how Apple will assess individual warranty claims or whether the cases share a common cause.