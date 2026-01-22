The glitzy, high-stakes world of celebrity dynasties has just been set ablaze by a fresh wave of public cross-fire, and this time, the heat is coming from the Hadid camp. While Nicola Peltz-Beckham and her husband Brooklyn have been embroiled in a very public, increasingly bitter dispute with the Beckham clan, a voice from Nicola's past has emerged to throw petrol on the fire.

Alana Hadid, the older sister of Nicola's ex-boyfriend Anwar Hadid, hasn't held back in a recent social media exchange, effectively labelling the billionaire heiress a 'social climber' who has been chasing the limelight for years.

The timing couldn't be more awkward for the Beckhams. Brooklyn recently took to Instagram with an eight-paragraph manifesto, pleading for privacy while simultaneously airing a laundry list of grievances against his parents, David and Victoria. It was this specific plea for 'privacy' that seems to have tipped Alana over the edge.

Responding to a comment from photographer Eli Rezkallah—who mocked the irony of a public rant ending with a request for seclusion—Alana delivered a stinging rebuke: 'Right and that girl doesn't want privacy she's been trying to be famous for a decade'. This public swipe comes as a shock to fans who recall Nicola once praising the Hadid family as 'amazing' and 'sweet.'

The Hadid Family Feud: Was Nicola Peltz The Original Wedge?

This isn't just a case of an ex's sister being petty; it points to a pattern of behaviour that allegedly dates back to 2016. Nicola and Anwar Hadid dated for roughly two years, beginning when Nicola was 22 and Anwar was just 17 and still in school.

Even then, the relationship was reportedly a source of significant friction within the Hadid household, with matriarch Yolanda Hadid reportedly 'strained' by the age gap and the distance it created between Anwar and the family. Whispers from that era suggest that Anwar became increasingly distant from his supermodel sisters, Gigi and Bella, and his mother, Yolanda Hadid, while he was with Nicola.

A resurfaced tweet highlighted the striking similarities between Nicola's past and her current situation: 'Brooklyn Beckham's wife previously dated Anwar Hadid, and he also stopped talking to his parents.' Yolanda said, 'Not on my watch.' It appears that while the Hadids managed to weather the storm and reconcile with Anwar after the 2018 split, the Beckhams are currently finding themselves in a much more permanent-feeling exile.

Reports even suggest Yolanda Hadid may have privately reached out to David and Victoria in a supportive gesture, sharing a unique solidarity among mothers of estranged sons. The narrative being painted is one of a recurring 'Peltz effect,' where the actress allegedly alienates her partners from their powerful families.

Exploring The Nicola Peltz Wedding Drama And The Beckham Fallout

The current conflict with the Beckhams makes the Hadid drama look like a minor skirmish. In his explosive statement, Brooklyn alleged that he has faced 'endless attacks' from his parents, claiming they have 'relentlessly' tried to ruin his marriage to Nicola. The allegations directed at Victoria Beckham are particularly pointed and, frankly, bizarre.

Brooklyn accused his mother of cancelling Nicola's wedding dress at the 'eleventh hour' and even pressuring him to sign away the rights to his own name. Brooklyn suggested that his mother 'hijacked' their first dance during their 2022 wedding and even claimed she 'danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,' leaving him feeling 'humiliated.'

The Beckhams have worked hard for decades to build a polished, family-first image. These claims of sabotage and bad behavior are very different from that image. David and Victoria have stayed quiet so far, but David did indirectly talk about the drama at the World Economic Forum in Davos by saying, 'Let children make mistakes.'

Meanwhile, the rift appears to be widening into a chasm. Brooklyn has made it clear he has no desire for a reconciliation, choosing instead to stand firmly by his wife, revealing that he has even blocked his parents and siblings on social media to protect his mental health.

However, Alana Hadid's intervention serves as a reminder that there are always two sides to a story. By suggesting that Nicola has been seeking fame for a decade, she casts doubt on the 'victim' narrative being pushed by the young couple.

For a billionaire heiress who has struggled to make a major mark in Hollywood despite several high-profile roles in Transformers and Bates Motel, the association with two of the world's most famous last names—Hadid and Beckham—certainly hasn't hurt her visibility. As the 'privacy' row continues, it seems the one thing Nicola Peltz-Beckham won't be getting is a quiet life.