The first official image of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft has been unveiled, confirming that production is under way on Prime Video's new Tomb Raider television series.

The reveal shows Turner wearing the character's green tank top and brown shorts, a look closely aligned with Lara Croft's original PlayStation-era design, and it has immediately reignited discussion about where the long-running franchise is headed.

First Look Confirms Classic Lara Croft Styling

Prime Video released the image as it announced filming had begun on the series, which was first revealed last September, according to BBC News. Turner's costume mirrors the visual identity of Lara Croft as she appeared in the earliest Tomb Raider games of the late 1990s, before later reboots introduced a more grounded and modernised version of the character.

The back-to-basics styling has drawn attention because it contrasts sharply with the aesthetic used in the most recent screen and game adaptations.

Why the Retro Look Matters

Lara Croft was introduced in 1996 as the star of the Tomb Raider series, originally developed by Core Design. At a time when female protagonists in games were rare, the character became a global icon, appearing on magazine covers and helping to define a generation of gaming.

In 2013, the franchise was rebooted with a more realistic tone and greater emphasis on Lara's character development, a direction that continued in subsequent titles. Returning visually to the earlier design has therefore prompted questions about whether the new series is embracing nostalgia over recent reinvention.

Turner Steps Into a High-Pressure Role

Turner has previously acknowledged the expectations attached to portraying Lara Croft, describing the part as 'massive shoes to fill'. The character has already been brought to the screen by Angelina Jolie in the early 2000s films and later by Alicia Vikander in the 2018 reboot.

Turner, who rose to international fame as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones and later appeared as Jean Grey in the X-Men films, now becomes the latest actress tasked with redefining one of gaming's most recognisable figures.

Creative Team and Cast Behind the Series

The Prime Video adaptation is written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, best known for Fleabag. The supporting cast includes Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs and Celia Imrie, signalling a prestige approach to the project.

Prime Video has not yet confirmed plot details or a release date, but the creative team's involvement has positioned the series as one of the streamer's major upcoming originals.

Tomb Raider at a Franchise Crossroads

The timing of the reveal comes as video game adaptations continue to gain momentum on streaming platforms. Prime Video recently found success with Fallout and has also announced a God of War series, with God of War developer Sony closely involved.

Meanwhile, current Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics has announced two new games, including a re-imagining of Lara Croft's first adventure and a brand-new title set in Northern India.

As production continues, Turner's first-look image has placed the spotlight firmly on the series' creative direction, with viewers now watching closely to see how this latest adaptation balances nostalgia, modern storytelling and the evolving legacy of Lara Croft.