In a shocking turn of events, former actor Ernest Heinz, known for his minor role in the acclaimed HBO series The Sopranos, has been indicted on charges of attempted murder following an alleged road rage incident in New Jersey. The 47-year-old is accused of shooting a woman in the face, leaving her blinded in one eye.

The grand jury handed down a 31-count indictment, highlighting the severity of the case that has gripped public attention.

Road Rage Escalates to Violence

The incident unfolded on 11 September in Galloway Township, near Stockton University. Heinz and the victim, Maritza Arias-Galva, 46, encountered each other while merging lanes on South Pomona Road.

Tensions reportedly boiled over at a red light near Vera King Farris Drive, where Heinz allegedly hurled insults, calling her a 'b****' and a 'motherf*****', before threatening her life.

Authorities told NBC10 that Heinz shouted from his vehicle, 'I'm going to kill you today. Today, I'm going to take care of you,' and then fired a single shot into her car. The bullet struck Arias-Galva through the nose and exited the side of her face, causing catastrophic injuries.

Police arrived at the scene around 12:30 p.m. to find her bleeding profusely. The university campus was locked down for several hours as officers hunted for the suspect.

Surveillance footage captured Heinz returning to his home in Port Republic less than 10 minutes after the shooting, still armed with the handgun, a Sig Sauer registered to his father. He was later seen collecting bags, including one suspected to contain a rifle, from a storage unit.

Search warrants were executed across multiple properties and vehicles linked to him in Port Republic and Galloway Township.

A New Jersey man has been indicted on 31 felony counts after allegedly shooting a mother of three in the face during a violent road rage incident.

Ernest Heinz, 47, a former actor…



Victim's Harrowing Ordeal

Arias-Galva, a dedicated single mother of three who juggles two jobs, was en route home from the grocery store, planning a belated birthday celebration with her children, when the attack occurred. Rushed to hospital with life-threatening wounds, she has lost vision in her right eye, with doctors indicating she may never recover it.

Her son, Victor Feliz-Arias, expressed profound distress: 'Right now she's blind on her right eye. We're really thankful she's still alive with God, because we know God will save her.'

'I just want justice, that's all I want, justice. Lock him up and don't let him out,' he added.

A GoFundMe campaign portrays her as facing immense emotional and physical scars while striving to rebuild her life, underscoring the human cost of the alleged assault.

Heinz's Background and Prior Record

Heinz, beyond his Sopranos appearance, featured in films such as J. Edgar and The Prestige, and served as a face model for the Resident Evil video game series. He has since transitioned to work as a real estate and mortgage broker.

Daily Mail reports that his criminal history is minimal, with a 2002 case involving an alleged violation of a domestic violence restraining order. The vehicle used in his escape was registered to his mother.

Legal Proceedings Unfold

Arrested within hours of the shooting, Heinz faces charges including first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and unlawful weapons possession. At a detention hearing, his lawyer, Robin Kay Lord, contested the attempted murder charge, suggesting it might equate to passion-provocation manslaughter, and pushed for house arrest, but the judge ordered him detained without bail at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending trial.