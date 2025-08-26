Spotify has unveiled a new messaging tool that lets listeners chat, share songs, and connect without leaving the platform. The feature, called Messages, officially launched on 26 August 2025 and marks the company's boldest step yet into social networking.

Initially rolled out in select Latin and South American countries, Messages will expand to the US, Canada, Brazil, the EU, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. The update allows Spotify users to send direct messages (DMs) within the app while sharing songs, podcasts, and audiobooks, creating a new way for fans to connect directly over what they are listening to.

Spotify Chat: Users Can Now Send DMs

Spotify announced that users who are 16 years old and older can initiate one-on-one discussions in the app. The Spotify DM feature supports personal chats only, excluding group messaging options.

Users can message those they have previously interacted with through sharing playlists or collaborative efforts such as Jams, Blends, or being part of Family and Duo plans. Those who are outside the Spotify app may also engage by tapping Spotify links shared on social platforms like Instagram or WhatsApp, then accepting a chat request.

Additionally, users can invite friends through shared contact links to begin conversations.

Making Spotify More Social

Spotify's shift towards social engagement reflects its broader strategy to blend music streaming with interactive community features. Executives describe this update as a step toward transforming Spotify from a passive listening app into a social experience hub.

According to TechCrunch, in 2024, Spotify VP of Podcast Product Maya Prohovnik said that they are expanding their social tools, including podcast comments. This chat functionality fits well with the company's vision for deeper user connections.

Gustav Söderstrom, Spotify's Chief Product and Technology Officer, revealed plans for enhanced consumer engagement during the July 2025 earnings call. The Messages feature supports this aim by keeping music-related conversations inside Spotify and reducing dependence on external apps for sharing music moments.

How Spotify Chat Works

To start chatting, users tap the share icon while playing any song, podcast, or audiobook. They then select from a list of contacts they have interacted with before. Messages can include text, Spotify content, and emoji reactions.

Conversation threads appear under the Messages area, accessible by tapping a user's profile picture at the top-left corner of the screen. New message requests require acceptance before conversations begin.

For control and privacy, Spotify offers options to block users, report inappropriate behaviour, or turn off messaging altogether through the app's privacy settings.

Are Spotify DMs Safe?

Spotify employs encryption standards to protect user messages while stored and during data transit. However, unlike end-to-end encrypted platforms, Spotify can technically access the content of private messages.

To balance safety and privacy, the company uses automated systems to scan messages for harmful or illegal content. Reported messages receive manual reviews by moderators who enforce the platform's Terms of Service and community rules.

Spotify officials reaffirmed their commitment to user safety, highlighting that users may report any violations for investigation. This approach aims to prevent abuse within the chat feature while maintaining reasonable privacy safeguards.