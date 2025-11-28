British shoppers spent approximately £4.6 billion ($6 billion) during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024, with online sales accounting for £3.63 billion ($4.76 billion). These figures, based on Adobe Analytics and Barclays transaction data, mark a significant increase from previous years. However, a year-long investigation has exposed widespread price manipulation behind many of those so-called 'bargains'.

The Investigation: Exposing the Truth Behind the Deals

Consumer watchdog Which? tracked 175 products across eight major retailers from May 2024 to May 2025. The findings reveal that every item was available at the same or lower prices at other times during the year. Specifically, 83% of Black Friday deals had been offered at equal or lower prices on at least one other occasion, with 42% cheaper outside the sales period altogether.

The investigation uncovered numerous examples of deception:

Amazon, AO, Argos, Boots, Currys, John Lewis, Richer Sounds, and Very were all found guilty of price manipulation.

were all found guilty of price manipulation. A Samsung TV sold at AO for £1,039 ($1,375) during Black Friday was found to have dropped to £759 ($1,000) just weeks later — a price it stayed at for 134 days after the sale.

At Boots, an Oral-B Vitality Pro Electric Toothbrush marketed as 'save £25, RRP £50' had only been priced at £50 for 13 days in the previous six months.

A John Lewis advert for a Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum Cleaner at £350 ($463) listed the same item at £299 ($395) for 29 consecutive days earlier that year.

Kevin Brasler, executive editor of Washington Consumers' Checkbook, commented: 'What they're doing is showing a list or regular price, then crossing that out and giving a supposed discount, but they're rarely, if ever, charging those list or regular prices.'

Gen Z's Unfazed Attitude and Growing Participation

Despite these revelations, younger consumers remain undeterred. A Deloitte survey of 1,200 consumers conducted in October indicates that 92% of Gen Z plans to participate in Black Friday 2025 — the highest participation rate among all age groups. This is a notable increase from 2024, when overall participation was 79%, rising to 82% this year.

According to AT&T Business' 2025 Holiday Shopping Survey, 40% of Gen Z shoppers intend to focus their spending on Black Friday itself, compared to just 32% of millennials, with even lower rates among older generations. Barclays' Consumer Spend Report predicts total Black Friday spending will surpass £10.2 billion ($13.5 billion) in 2025, with an average spend of £430 ($569) per person — £91 more than last year.

Why Are Young Shoppers Still Engaged?

Angela Rutherford, Vice President of retail distribution at AT&T, explained to CNBC: 'Black Friday is always such a big deal, and the pricing and the offers and advertising done during that time is probably what would draw Gen Z, especially things done on social media.' The consumer's willingness to participate despite widespread exposure of false discounts highlights a cultural shift, where participation and social engagement outweigh price vigilance.

The Paradox of Trust and Spending Intentions

Interestingly, despite the exposure of manipulation, Gen Z shows a higher trust in Black Friday deals than older generations. According to DHL's eCommerce Trends Report, which surveyed 24,000 online shoppers globally, 56% of Gen Z trust Black Friday offers — compared to just 38% of Baby Boomers.

This increased trust correlates with higher spending intentions: 81% of Gen Z plan to buy more during Black Friday 2025, up from 64% of Baby Boomers, the report states.

Retailers Pledge Reforms Amid Rising Fraud Risks

In response to the investigation, some retailers have pledged reforms. Currys has promised that all Black Friday 2025 deals will be the 'Lowest Ever Price', while Argos has introduced a Price Guarantee ensuring items won't drop lower before 25 December.

However, consumer protection groups warn of mounting fraud risks. UK Finance's Annual Fraud Report revealed total fraud losses in the UK hit £1.17 billion ($1.54 billion) in 2024. Unauthorised card fraud increased by 14%, with over 3.13 million cases. Action Fraud reported UK shoppers lost over £11.5 million ($15.2 million) to online fraud between November 2023 and January 2024 — averaging £695 ($920) per victim.

Jane Parsons, consumer expert at Citizens Advice, warned: 'By tempting people with special offers, fake reviews, and sought-after items at rock-bottom prices, criminals will try to catch people out.'

Participation Outweighs Deception

The disconnect between widespread manipulation and continued high participation underscores a significant cultural shift. For many shoppers — especially younger ones — the experience of participating in Black Friday and the social engagement it offers outweigh concerns about false discounts or deceptive marketing. As retailers pledge reform, the challenge remains to balance consumer trust with the reality of an increasingly sophisticated fraud landscape.