With several biotech firms already mass-producing their experimental coronavirus vaccines ahead of regulatory approval, analysts now question the challenges that come with the distribution. Majority of these inoculation candidates have produced promising results in preliminary and final phases of testing. Although most phase 3 trials are still ongoing, there are reportedly enough evidence to suggest that the jabs are generally safe and effective. However, experts continue to call into question the controversial Sputnik V from Russia.

The latter is a formulation developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. When Moscow announced its plans to start shipments soon, specialists across the globe voiced their worry over the purported risks of its usage. To the surprise of the international community, results published by the medical journal The Lancet shows that the vaccine performed rather well.

Meanwhile, scientists are now calling into question the accuracy of the data supplied by the researchers. Molecular biologist Dr. Enrico Bucci, who leads Resis – a company that focuses on science integrity had "several concerns" about the report, notes ABC News. This led him to publish an open letter regarding the Russian vaccine study on his blog, which has garnered additional signatories from other specialists.

Russia is allegedly already entertaining purchase requests from low and middle-income countries who are hardest hit by SARS-CoV-2. There are at least 20 in talks with Moscow which includes Saudi Arabia, Cuba, the Philippines, and Brazil among others. "If what we end up with is people in poor countries getting untested vaccines, first of all, ethically, that's a disaster," said Brown University School of Public Health dean Dr. Ashish Jha.

He then added: "Second, it will have very long implications for the health of those people and their confidence in vaccines. So, I think it's critically important that we don't do this anywhere, but particularly we don't do it in low-income countries."

According to the 38 people who signed the document there are allegedly some irregularities with the data presented. The group explained that what they observed is not necessarily considered misconduct, but instead needed more information to support their findings. Phase 3 trials of Sputnik V are still in the early stages, which is why many healthcare groups are hesitant to agree with its global distribution.