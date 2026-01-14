Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has defended his controversial decision to approve China's new 'mega embassy' in London, asserting Britain 'has to work with China, even if it threatens national security.'

His remarks, reported by The Independent, emerged as US officials and Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum voiced alarm over the project's potential risks.

Starmer maintained that engagement with Beijing was unavoidable despite mounting concerns. 'We cannot simply turn away from China,' he stated. 'Even where there are threats to our national security, we have to find a way of working with them.'

Labour MPs Sound Alarm Over Intimidation

Nine Labour MPs, including Sarah Champion, have urged the government to block the embassy. In a letter addressed to Communities Secretary Steve Reed, they warned the site could be exploited to 'step up intimidation' against dissidents and Hong Kong activists residing in Britain. Champion highlighted that the plans generated 'significant and unresolved' concerns, referencing China's 'recent track record of espionage cases, interference activities, and issuing of bounties against UK-based Hong Kongers.'

Backbenchers insisted the UK 'must not go ahead' and called on Starmer to 'stand up to bullies, not reward them.'

Cross-Party Opposition in Commons

The opposition is not confined to the Labour Party. MPs from the Conservative, Liberal Democrat, Scottish National Party (SNP), and Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) joined calls to reject the embassy during an urgent debate in the House of Commons. According to Yahoo News, Conservative shadow Home Office minister Alicia Kearns warned the scheme could provide China with a 'launch pad for economic warfare.'

Planning Minister Matthew Pennycook said that 'all material considerations will be taken into account' before a final decision, which is expected on or before 20 January.

Underground Secrets Raise Espionage Concerns

Senior Trump administration officials told The Telegraph they were 'deeply concerned' about the embassy's proposed location at Royal Mint Court, in proximity to fibre-optic cables that transmit sensitive financial data. Unredacted plans revealed the existence of 208 underground rooms, including a chamber measuring 40 metres wide, which has sparked fears of espionage.

The embassy, spanning 22,000 square metres, would be the largest Chinese diplomatic compound in Europe. The plans incorporated features such as hot-air extraction systems, emergency generators, and shower facilities, leading to speculation that staff could operate underground for extended periods.

US Officials Warn of Data Risks

John Moolenaar, the chairman of the US House Select Committee on China, declared that American data could be 'at risk' if the embassy receives approval. 'The CCP is a threat to the UK – a Five Eyes intelligence partner – and free people everywhere,' he said.

A senior US source added: 'In a world where leverage with China matters, the UK is giving up all its leverage in the hope of a trade deal.'

Beijing Pressure and Diplomatic Fallout

Reports suggest that Beijing has applied pressure by discontinuing water supplies to the British Embassy in China. Analysts caution that approving the London embassy before Starmer's anticipated visit to meet President Xi Jinping could undermine Britain's negotiating position.

The controversy also risks straining relations within the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which comprises the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Analysts Warn of Strategic Misstep

Security experts informed The Telegraph that the embassy's placement above sensitive infrastructure could grant Beijing unparalleled access to Britain's economic 'wiring room.' Others warned that the move might signal a lack of resolve at a time when Western allies are endeavouring to counter Chinese influence globally.

Sky News observed that Starmer's decision follows months of delays and bureaucratic indecision, characterising it as a 'controversial and unpopular decision on which there will be no going back.'

What Happens Next

Starmer's defence underscores his conviction in pragmatic engagement; however, critics contend that it jeopardises Britain's security and credibility. With a January deadline approaching, the decision could significantly shape UK-China relations and test the robustness of Britain's partnership with Washington.