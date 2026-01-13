Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces criticism after revelations that China's proposed 'super embassy' in East London may contain hidden chambers that could compromise national security.

The project, planned for the historic Royal Mint Court site near the Tower of London, has been described by MPs and analysts as a potential 'spy hub' in the heart of the capital.

Secret Rooms Raise Alarm

According to the Express, unredacted documents reveal a triangular underground chamber measuring 130 feet across, just metres from fibre-optic cables carrying sensitive financial data between the City of London and Canary Wharf.

The Telegraph reported that the chamber is one of 208 undisclosed rooms beneath the proposed embassy complex, sparking concerns that the site could be used for espionage.

Political Backlash

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel told the Express that Starmer was 'too weak to stand up to China' and accused him of 'kowtowing to Xi Jinping at every opportunity.' Patel urged the government to reject the embassy proposal, warning it would put Britain's security at risk.

Nine MPs, including Sarah Champion of parliament's Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy, signed a letter to Communities Secretary Steve Reed, citing 'significant and unresolved' concerns. They warned that the embassy could be used to intimidate dissidents and escalate interference activities.

The Daily Mail reported that Labour MPs have joined calls to block the project, highlighting fears that the embassy's proximity to critical infrastructure could compromise economic and national security.

Expert Warnings

Professor Anthony Glees, an intelligence specialist at the University of Buckingham, told LBC that allowing China to build the embassy would be 'lunacy' and could turn London into Beijing's intelligence hub for Europe.

He noted that the embassy's location near fibre-optic cables made it possible to 'tap very easily,' adding that the design included heating systems suitable for large servers.

Diplomatic Context

Despite the backlash, Starmer is reportedly preparing to approve the embassy plans ahead of a scheduled visit to China later this month, according to The Times. The trip would be the first by a UK prime minister since Theresa May's visit in 2018.

China has defended its plans, insisting the embassy would serve diplomatic functions and provide consular services. However, critics argue that Beijing's track record of espionage and intimidation of dissidents in Britain undermines those assurances.

Human Consequence

For Britain's Hong Kong diaspora and other dissident communities, the embassy represents more than a diplomatic site. Campaigners fear it could be used to monitor, intimidate, or target individuals critical of Beijing.

The ABC reported that activists have raised concerns about interrogation-style tactics being deployed from similar sites abroad, warning that London could face comparable risks.

What Comes Next

The government is expected to announce its decision later this month. If approved, construction would begin on what would be China's largest embassy in Europe.