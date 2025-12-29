When you think of Black Sea region, beautiful coastlines, warm hospitality, and beach resorts come to mind. But a few years ago, it would've been hard to imagine these places gaining international recognition for their cultural significance. Black Sea Arena turned Shekvetili into a place where world-class musicians come to perform. All of it comes together under one name: Starring Georgia.

Starring Georgia is a company aimed at establishing Georgia as a global cultural and entertainment destination, and it's successfully reaching that goal. The list of stars who've visited the country is enough to assure us of that.

"Every emotion packed into an hour and a half — 10,000 people singing in unison, thousands of strangers sharing the same energy, songs that unite all generations, and the Georgian flag waving above it all." This review after a Scorpions concert sums it all up. Starring Georgia is about experiencing your favorite artists' performance — the ones you've always dreamed of seeing — right here in Georgia.

Vision and Mission

For Georgia to become a regular host of international events and a regional hub for the music and entertainment industry, significant technological advancements were needed. Starring Georgia's main challenge was clear: bring every concert venue up to the standards of the field today. Thanks to this effort, Georgia now has sound systems and equipment that work equally well for emerging indie bands and musical legends with 50 years of history. L-Acoustics, Eurotruss, and Claypaky, these brands have long set the highest standards in the global music industry. Their integration into Georgian reality means that local venues fully meet the international requirements that every large-scale concert experience demands.

Beyond sound systems, the entire stage infrastructure has been transformed, turning complex designs on paper into living constructions right before the audience's eyes. Special mention goes to the lighting systems, the main source of visual magic at every performance. And the list goes on.

Alongside solving these technical challenges, Starring Georgia has demonstrated clear social responsibility. This shows up in eco-initiatives and events that support cultural development. For example, many people don't know that The Social Space in Shekvetili, the country's first eco-friendly space, distinguished by its unique wooden design, is built entirely from recycled materials. This same space regularly hosts workshops focused on raising ecological awareness, a reminder that progress shouldn't come at nature's expense.

The Venues

The real value of this idea is creating world-class infrastructure in Georgia, infrastructure that makes the country a full player in the global entertainment industry. The steps toward this goal come together in a multifunctional ecosystem that addresses two main priorities: revitalising urban spaces and breathing new life into regional cultural venues. This organisation encompasses several key spaces: Black Sea Arena, The Social Space, Tbilisi Philharmonic, Tsitsinatela Amusement Park, and Musicians' Park.

Black Sea Arena

At the center of Starring Georgia's ecosystem is Black Sea Arena, a multifunctional space on the Black Sea coast in the Guria region. Construction began in 2008 at the initiative of the Kartu Foundation, and the venue officially opened in 2016. This amphitheatre-style open concert hall is equipped with the latest technology. The space holds 10,000 people and hosts not just musical performances but also theatrical productions and conceptual events. In 2020, the building won the German Design Award in the category of Best Contemporary Architecture.

Here's what's important to understand: this space has witnessed excited teenagers coming to see their favorite bands, concerts that brought grandparents and grandchildren together, and Georgian folk traditions brought to life in a contemporary setting. OneRepublic, Scorpions, The Killers, Black Eyed Peas, Jessie J, this is just a partial list of artists whose visits turned Shekvetili into a real celebration. Black Sea Arena has given people of all ages and interests the chance to connect through the universal language of music.

"Before, this region's tourism potential was relatively limited and underdeveloped. Black Sea Arena and the ecosystem built around it changed that reality," recalls Tsitsi Iashvili, the Creative Chairwoman of the Board for Strategic Development of Starring Georgia. Noting that cultural events organised by the arena gave many young people their first reason to visit the region and discover new experiences. Over the past decade, Black Sea Arena has actively opened its stage to local artists and played a significant role in developing Georgia's cultural scene.

Tbilisi State Concert Hall

One of the key pillars of these initiatives is another Starring Georgia landmark, the Tbilisi State Concert Hall, which has been the unifying center for classical and contemporary music for over 50 years. Starring Georgia team understands that the Philharmonic is the country's calling card and must always play a decisive role in the capital's cultural life. It's impossible to ignore that this space's soundscape has been shaped over the past years by musical giants such as Sun Ra, Roy Ayers, Erykah Badu, Jamiroquai, George Benson, and others. At the same time, it's impossible not to give this energy-filled building the opportunity to fulfill an even greater mission.

Alongside the renovation project, the "Philharmonia - Frames of Time" initiative was created to transform cultural heritage into a tangible, living organism. Through blog posts, photos, videos, and digitised film reels, "Philharmonic - Time Frames" will tell a story written over decades, one that could have been lost to time. This isn't the only educational initiative developing under Starring Georgia. Another perfect example is The Social Space in Shekvetili, which aims to create an environment where visitors can both enjoy music and find inner relief.

The Social Space in Shekvetili

Architectural design grounded in ecological awareness, sessions focused on sharing knowledge and experience, and a shared workspace make The Social Space an absolutely unique destination. At this space, guests can engage in events focused on inner balance, whether it's tea ceremonies, tai chi, qigong, or yoga. During the summer season, various types of events are hosted. The musical aspect is also constantly aligned with nature's harmony. The best example of this is the All Day I Dream festival, curated by Lee Burridge, which has been held at the space for the third year in a row. Thousands of people have already experienced this destination's mission firsthand, coming to Shekvetili to gain and share new emotions, impressions, and knowledge.

Musicians' Park

It's also worth noting that the Social Space was created near Musicians' Park, a park distinguished by open-air musical sculptures and walking paths. Beyond being an interesting place to spend time, its purpose is to preserve educational and cultural heritage, which naturally extends Starring Georgia's spirit.

Tsitsinatela Amusement Park

A special member of this ecosystem is Tsitsinatela Amusement Park, one of the region's most diverse spaces for family entertainment and recreation. In reality, this is an amusement park with the country's most impressive and diverse selection. Over 40 rides cater to people of different ages and tastes, including options for extreme ride enthusiasts.

Economic and Cultural Impact

The past few years of active work have clearly shown Starring Georgia's impact on Black Sea region. These large-scale shows and musical festivals have radically changed the landscape of musical tourism in the area.

Aerosmith, Christina Aguilera, Ennio Morricone, Scorpions, Black Eyed Peas, Jessie J — a partial list of artists who've brought new energy to Shekvetili over the years and set a precedent, the idea of decentralising the country's cultural life. At the same time, this wasn't just a cultural process. It was crucial that regions receive real economic opportunities and prospects.

The results are impressive in numbers, too. After two years of active work, more than 200,000 people attended Starring Georgia events. Among them were 50,000 tourists who spent 60 million GEL in the country. This isn't just revenue for the arena. This is direct investment in hotels, restaurants, local guides, and people employed in related sectors. At first glance, you might think Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, Imagine Dragons, and other artists' names are behind this success. But every year, we become more convinced that names alone can't change reality unless the entire system works together. Starring Georgia's function is precisely this: to create an atmosphere where cultural events directly translate into economic and social benefits.

Guria in the Spotlight

One of the project's most important stages was the "Guria in the Spotlight" initiative. Guria is essentially the regional center of Starring Georgia projects, and understandably, this emphasis became very important. The idea was simple: attract tourists to Guria. During this journey, visitors could experience Guria in a completely new way. Local startups and service-sector workers played a special role in developing these opportunities. The project's goal was to bring the winds of change to Shekvetili, Natanebi, Ozurgeti, and other key points in Guria.

Starring Georgia's Future

The knowledge and experience accumulated over the years in implementing the Starring Georgia project shouldn't be seen merely as efforts to develop concert culture. This is a long-term cultural investment that has put Georgia back on the global music map and clearly marked its place. The next stage is finding new cultural spaces and boundaries that could benefit from this initiative. Unique projects and ideas are still in development, making each upcoming season more interesting.