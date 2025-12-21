A British family has come under intense scrutiny after fellow passengers alleged they wheeled their already dead grandmother onto an EasyJet flight from Malaga to London Gatwick. The family is said to be seeking ways to bypass death duties in Spain.

According to the Daily Mail, the shocking incident on Thursday, 18 December, caused a lengthy delay of almost 12 hours and has sparked debate about repatriation costs and airline procedures.

Repatriation Procedures and Costs

Repatriation refers to the formal process of returning the body of a deceased person from one country to another.

The process entails a series of legal and administrative procedures, such as acquiring a death certificate, embalming the remains, securing essential export and import permits, and coordinating transportation to and from airports.

Specialised companies for funerals or repatriation usually manage this process, coordinating with consulates, airlines, and local authorities to guarantee adherence to international health regulations.

The costs associated with repatriation can be significant. According to industry estimates, the average cost of transporting a body from Spain to the United Kingdom ranges from £3,500 to £4,500, depending on various services and airline fees. This amount includes the embalming process, the preparation of a coffin appropriate for international travel, necessary legal paperwork, and the flight arrangements.

By contrast, a typical passenger ticket for a route like Malaga to London with a budget airline such as EasyJet can frequently be acquired for prices ranging from £30 to £150. This also depends on the season and the timing of the booking. This significant gap has fuelled discussions regarding the family's intentions — although there is no verified proof that financial evasion was their goal.

@menopausewithpetra Easyjet! What were your ground staff thinking today? They asked the family five times if this woman was ok… she was clearly not ok! To the naked eye she looked like she was already dead, slumped unconscious in a wheelchair, so why would she be allowed on to the flight and then disrupt everyone’s plans… purely to save the family repatriation?!? If I was drunk they wouldn’t let me on.. but apparently dead is ok?! EasyJet what’s going on? Disgusting and prepare yourselves for the refunds and complaints coming! Flight now rescheduled from 11:15 to 21:30? How does that work for everyone involved? ♬ original sound - menopausewithpetra

EasyJet Facing Public Backlash

On the other hand, EasyJet has faced widespread criticism following allegations that they permitted a dead person to board the flight.

Yet, the airline has maintained that the woman presented a 'fit-to-fly' medical certificate and appeared alive when boarding, describing the incident as a medical emergency and offering condolences to the family.

Passengers voiced their surprise that such a serious case could have slipped under the radar.

Petra Boddington, who witnessed the events, posted on social media: 'EasyJet, when did you start letting dead people onto planes? ... They wouldn't let you on if you were drunk but apparently, it's OK if you're dead.' Boddington said the woman appeared lifeless sitting on the chair while being pushed by her family.

Spain-based newspaper SUR in English reports that another passenger shared her reactions. She stated: 'I saw her being wheeled onto the plane; someone was holding her head as they passed me! A doctor on board confirmed that was already dead when they sat her down.'

As EasyJet continues to defend its actions, the backlash from passengers and commentators suggests lingering concerns over how the case was handled, with calls for clearer guidelines and better enforcement of medical safety checks on commercial flights.

How Did the Woman Get Onboard?

A mid-morning flight from Malaga to London Gatwick faced delays as cabin crew expressed worries regarding the health of an elderly passenger.

According to accounts from those who were there, the family informed the staff that she was simply tired. One passenger even stated that the relatives assured the crew, saying, 'It's OK, we're doctors.'

As the aircraft prepared for take-off, the cabin crew became increasingly concerned that the woman was unresponsive, leading the pilot to make the decision to return to the gate.

Emergency services responded promptly, and the woman was declared deceased on the scene. The flight experienced a change in schedule, ultimately taking off later in the evening and landing at Gatwick just before midnight.