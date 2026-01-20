Ellen DeGeneres came out in support of Minneapolis during the ongoing protests over the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good and received both positive and negative reviews, including both supporters and detractors.

DeGeneres silently speaks of Minneapolis shooting

DeGeneres shared two Instagram posts that talked about the recent deadly shooting of Renee Nicole Good by one of the ICE agents. The former talk show host seldom commented on politics with a few exceptions that centred on her feelings about Minneapolis, a city she described as 'the happiest in America.'

'Hey everybody, I just wanted to say, I am so sorry for what is happening in Minneapolis and our country, really, but specifically Minneapolis right now because that's where I shot my last stand-up special and everybody there couldn't have been more lovely,' DeGeneres said in the video posted on Instagram.

DeGeneres was able to give an emotional video message, talking about how sad she was about the violence and how much she was impressed by the peaceful protests. She also highlighted her attachment to Minneapolis, and remembered her recent stand-up special shot there, and expressed her support to those protesting peacefully.

'I shot it there because they say it's the happiest city in America. And I found that to be true. So my thoughts and my prayers are going out to everyone, and I'm proud of everyone who's protesting peacefully, and I am sorry for anyone who has been hurt just for protesting, for doing what you should be doing,' the Find Nemo voice actor said.

In the second posting, there was a picture of Renee Good, with a reposted heart-wrenching letter of Becca Good, the wife of Renee Good.

The letter emphasised the nature of Renee, her goodness, brightness, and happiness she gave to people. The words of Becca were used as a reminiscence of the spirit of Renee and the tragic loss that her family faced.

The posts received more publicity, and the range of responses was a very broad one on social media.

DeGeneres receives backlash and mixed opinions on video

DeGeneres stood publicly in favour of the protests in Minneapolis, which generated both positive and negative reactions.

'As a Minnesotan, thank you, it's rough here,' a user wrote on her post.

Their 'kind-heartedness' was applauded by her supporters and some even spoke about her peace message. Some social media users liked that she recognised the spirit of the city and expressed hope that there would be togetherness.

However, her remarks on an intricate political situation were criticised by others who said that she was not in touch with what was happening on the ground since she was at her English countryside home.

'Ellen has no clue what's going on out there,' one IG user wrote.

'Our country???? Where does she live again,' another replied.

Some Trump admin supporters shared their thoughts, 'If people let ICE do their job no one gets hurt.' And another interjecting, 'Ellen you should ask these illegal immigrants to cooperate with ICE so no one has to protest!!'

Critics also alleged that DeGeneres was politicising the tragedy or that she had some insidious reasons since she had recently relocated to the UK after abandoning Hollywood at the end of 2024.

When DeGeneres left daytime television and controversy arose over her behaviour at work, she and her partner, Portia de Rossi, sold their California home and moved to a different country.

Others also highlighted perceived contradictions, including the fact that she had not spoken on record regarding other recent cases of violence, including the murder of Charlie Kirk in Utah.