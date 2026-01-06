Ellen DeGeneres is struggling to let go of the spotlight and yearns for a Hollywood comeback, according to sources close to the couple.

The 67-year-old comedian, who fled to England with her wife, Portia de Rossi, in November 2024 following Donald Trump's re-election, reportedly misses the days when she was 'treated like royalty' and wielded enormous cultural influence.

Despite announcing her retirement after her Netflix special For Your Approval, insiders say DeGeneres remains 'desperate' for a return, and even hatched a plan to launch de Rossi as a celebrity chef sensation to pave the way back.

Longing for Hollywood Royalty

Ellen DeGeneres longs for the Hollywood days when she and Portia de Rossi were regarded 'like royalty' and had a significant impact on online culture and entertainment. They helped YouTubers and talented people become superstars during the height of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, setting trends with unparalleled power.

'They had a real effect on popular culture,' the source says. 'They used her show to make YouTubers they liked super-famous, and the cultural feedback from them made them incredibly powerful.'

According to a source, DeGeneres remembers this godlike status when their endorsements instantly went viral. They became cultural kingmakers due to the power dynamic, a position she longs to take back.

Her restlessness in exile is fuelled by this nostalgia, which she sees as evidence of her lasting significance. Insiders note that she believes Hollywood needs her keen observation.

Toxic Scandal and Career Halt

DeGeneres' career slowed as toxic workplace allegations surfaced, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended in 2022 after 20 years. Staff complaints exposed intimidation behind her compassionate on-screen image.

As a result, DeGeneres and de Rossi relocated to England in 2024 to avoid the ongoing attention. This transatlantic move was a total escape from the demands of business.

Her longing to return to platforms is called into question by the scandal's lingering reputation. DeGeneres, on the other hand, is unfazed.

Unwavering Talent-Scouting Belief

DeGeneres is hungry for a platform to find and elevate the next immense talents, and she firmly believes in her 'talent scout' expertise despite the fallout. According to sources, she considers this talent, which she developed over years of success in show business, to be indispensable.

'Ellen will never discount her skill as a talent scout,' the source claims. 'She loves finding a needle in a haystack.'

Networks are reluctant to bring back damaged brands due to Hollywood's caution following the scandal. DeGeneres brushes off scepticism, believing her past performance speaks for itself.

Her self-confidence fuels persistent networking rumours from England. Critics speculate about streaming services or podcasts that would fit her format.

Portia de Rossi Chef Strategy

'The truth is, 90% of their meals get made by private chefs, not Portia,' the insider reveals.

DeGeneres considered making Portia de Rossi a celebrity chef sensation to leverage her culinary talents in a combined comeback vehicle. The 52-year-old actress's home cooking became a launchpad for an idea that fused lifestyle appeal with DeGeneres' advertising magic.

Sources claim that the modification was an inventive but fruitless attempt to regain prominence. De Rossi's reluctance demonstrated a deeper opposition to the price of celebrity.

Comeback Drive vs Retirement Bliss

Despite the scandal scars, Ellen is 'itching' for a return and can't resist Hollywood's siren appeal. Portia's preference for a tranquil retirement in England, however, stands in stark contrast.

'Ellen wants a comeback. She can't resist,' the source says candidly.

De Rossi values tranquillity over fame and loves living away from Hollywood's 'meat grinder.'

'But Portia likes her life in retirement way too much to want to go back into the Hollywood meat grinder,' said the source.

Ellen DeGeneres remains on the sidelines for the time being, divided between her tranquil existence and the prominence she previously commanded. It's still uncertain if Hollywood is prepared to welcome her back.

The couple has also made $190 million in profit from house flipping over two decades, according to The Wall Street Journal, suggesting financial pressure is not the driving factor. For DeGeneres, it appears the lure is something more profound: reclaiming her crown.