A possible price leak for Valve's upcoming Steam Machine has reignited intense debate across gaming communities about just how much the hardware will cost—and whether it will be worth buying when it launches.

The leak, spotted in the source code of a Czech online retailer, lists prices approaching £850 ($1,070), sparking concern that the next-generation hardware may be unaffordable for everyday players and challenging expectations of console-like pricing.

Firstly, I am Czech, so I have verified and it truly is in source code



Secondly, the price (especially in U.S.) will be definitely lower due to import tax and retailer markup in the pricing pic.twitter.com/eDEyOP3itb — Hajedan | WolfSWAP.app (@Hajedan) January 9, 2026

Hidden Price in Source Code Raises Alarms

The source code of a listing on the Czech retail site Smarty.cz appears to show two pricing tiers for the Steam Machine. The 512GB model is listed at 19,826 Czech Koruna (roughly £750; $950), while the 2TB model appears at 22,305 CZK (approximately £850; $1,070).

These figures were discovered by users inspecting the back-end data of the product page, even though the prices were not publicly displayed. It is important to note that these numbers may not represent Valve's official retail pricing, as third-party sellers often include their own markups or use placeholder figures.

PC-Like Pricing in a Console Market

Valve has previously hinted that the Steam Machine will not be subsidised in the way typical consoles are, where hardware is sold at a loss. Instead, pricing is expected to align more closely with the current PC hardware market, reflecting elevated costs for memory and storage components.

Valve engineer Pierre-Loup Griffais explained that while the company aims for competitive performance, buyers can expect pricing that mirrors what they would pay to build a similar PC from individual parts.

Gamers React with Disappointment and Scepticism

Across forums like Reddit, reactions to the leaked pricing have ranged from disappointment to disbelief. Some gamers argue that a price tag approaching £800 ($1,000) would put the Steam Machine out of reach for many, especially when popular consoles remain significantly cheaper.

Other voices in the community have urged caution, noting that regional pricing differences and value-added tax (VAT) may inflate the apparent cost. They suggest that the launch price in markets like the United States could be lower. Despite the speculation, many gamers have stressed patience, urging consumers to wait for Valve's official announcement before passing judgement.

A High-Stakes Bet on Premium Hardware

If the leaked figures are close to final prices, the Steam Machine could challenge players' expectations of console-like affordability. While the hardware promises a blend of PC performance and living-room convenience, the cost could make it more of a premium choice than a mass-market favourite.

The Steam Machine's appeal lies in its flexibility, offering users access to a broad Steam library with the customisability of a PC platform. The question remains whether that value justifies a price approaching or exceeding £800 ($1,000)—especially compared with consoles that deliver strong performance at lower price points.

Valve's approach appears to position the Steam Machine as a premium device, leaning toward PC-like pricing rather than subsidised console costs. Whether customers will embrace this model will become clear once official pricing is announced, possibly as soon as Spring 2026. Until then, the debate over affordability versus performance will continue, amplified by every leaked number and community speculation.