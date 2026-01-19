Stefon Diggs' personal life is making the news this week, as six children with six different women have intersected with his high-profile NFL career. Among the mothers is internationally renowned rapper Cardi B, whose involvement has only heightened public interest.

Stefon Marsean Diggs, born on 29 November 1993, is an American professional football wide receiver for the New England Patriots of the National Football League. He played college football for the Maryland Terrapins and was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, before later playing for the Buffalo Bills and then the Patriots. While his on-field record has remained consistent, his expanding family life has become a frequent subject of public discussion.

Stefon Diggs' Baby Mamas

The earliest known mother of one of Diggs' children is Tyler Marie, who is from the Buffalo, New York area. One year after Diggs was drafted into the NFL, he welcomed his daughter Nova with Tyler in 2016. Diggs has appeared publicly with Nova at games and shared images of her on social media, although little information about Tyler herself has been made public.

The second known mother is model Kennedy Moore, who comes from Diggs' home state of Maryland. She gave birth to a daughter named Shiloh in 2023.

In 2025, four of Diggs' six children were born within the same calendar year. The U.S. Sun reported that a paternity case was filed against Diggs in Los Angeles by Instagram model Aileen Lopera, also known as Lord Gisselle. She gave birth to daughter Charliee Diggs on 2 April 2025, with the outlet confirming that a paternity test showed Diggs was the father.

Later in April 2025, Diggs welcomed another daughter with Instagram model Cayy Benji, who is based in New York City. The child's name has not been publicly shared.

Among the most publicly recognised mothers is rapper Cardi B, 33. She gave birth to a son nicknamed Baby Brim on 4 November 2025. Cardi and Diggs were first seen publicly together in May 2025, and she announced her pregnancy in September of the same year.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' relationship first drew attention in October 2024, when rumours of a possible romance began circulating online. The pair were spotted together in Miami and later appeared publicly at Coachella, and their relationship was confirmed in June 2025 when they made things official on Instagram. In November 2025, they welcomed their first child together, marking a major milestone.

Diggs' sixth child is a son with K'yanna Barber, a Miami-based woman known publicly for her past association with rapper Drake. Also known as Kiki or KB, she had not shared the baby's name or image on social media at the time of reporting. Online discussion suggested she was still pregnant as of 28 October 2025, leaving the exact timing of the birth uncertain.

A Public Holiday Moment

On Christmas Day 2025, Diggs shared three separate photographs of three of his new babies on his Instagram Stories. Although Cardi's son was not pictured alone, Diggs included an image of Cardi holding Baby Brim and captioned it with the words, 'Miss yaw! Don't be squeezing him too tight, you making him soft'.