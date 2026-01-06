Cardi B has once again shown her fiery side by hitting back at a viral X post, making a 'vile false accusation' against her father. The rapper swiftly cleared up the claim and defended her father.

It all started in a viral X post by FRL (@FemaleRapLIVE). They posted a screenshot of the generated answer from Grok — a chatbot launched by xAI, which is owned by Elon Musk, who also owns X — claiming that Cardi's father, Carlos Almánzar, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, was arrested and a sex offender.

The caption read, 'Everyone's favorite go-to source of information, Grok, claims Cardi B's father is a sex offender: "Check the court docs - public record doesn't lie."'

The Grok screenshot claimed that Cardi's father was 'convicted of attempted rape' in New York's Nassau County around 1993 and served for five years.

Grok added, 'The charge is real, not a fake accusation to smear Cardi. Check the court docs - public record doesn't lie.'

But back in September 2025, Grok post also claimed that the allegations against the rapper's father 'seem unfounded — records cited often mismatch his age and details,' and also noted that the star herself had previously called them false rumors.

Furthermore, on Sunday, Grok replied to another X user claiming that it never claimed 'Cardi B's father is a sex offender' and that the screenshot posted by FemaleRapLive was 'fabricated.'

Cardi B Hits Back and Defends Her Father

As the FRL (@FemaleRapLIVE) post went viral, Cardi B didn't hesitate and hit back, channeling her fiery attitude.

The rapper reposted FRL's post clearing the allegation, saying that her father has never been arrested in the US.

She wrote: 'First thing first, my dad never been arrested in this county.. my dad is an immigrant from the Dominican Republic.. he would be deported if he committed such a disgusting crime!!'

Cardi warned: 'I don't know why yall like playing these games just for you to be fake mad when I post who got those real mugshots, real evidence, AND REAL cases for rape..stop playing wit me and my family and leave me the fck alone fr before I start some shit today.'

But the rapper didn't stop there; she went on to address unsubstantiated claims about her father by sending out a warning to those who continue to make up lies about her father in X Spaces.

During the X Spaces on Monday, Cardi said, 'Stop playing with my father. When it comes to my dad, I'm going to respond,' she added, 'I'm not gonna allow no lie to keep spreading. My dad always defend me. Ain't no mugshots out there. Everybody just been obsessed.'

Cardi B also said: 'My dad has never been arrested in life. You can look everything up about my papi. Matter of fact, you can look up everything and anything about my f*cking family.'

As captured by The Jasmine Brand, Cardi threatened to start filing lawsuits against those spreading heinous rumors against the Bronx rapper and her family but was soon deleted

She said, 'I seen yall trying to spread that sh*t all day yesterday... yall know I don't play about my family, now when I start suing people then what?? What type of deranged people like to play around wit r@pe? I forgot that whole crew over there got a kink for that. Just f*ckin weirdos.'

The Internet Weighs In

As expected, the internet weighs in on the issue. Most of Cardi's fans have defended her but some called her for always fighting and responding to those who smear her.

A netizen wrote: 'Why is she always responding to barbs .....? Yall don't find that weird anytime she's spazzing out it's bc of something a barb said .... Why does she acknowledge them so much?'

Another supporter reminded the rapper: 'Cardi don't give them any clout.'

Given the severity of the accusation, people can't blame the rapper for defending her father. Meanwhile, the user who posted the accusation has neither released a statement nor deleted the post.