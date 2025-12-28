Stellan Skarsgård has fiercely shut down suggestions that he shares anything in common with the feckless father he portrays in his latest film Sentimental Value, after one of his own sons delivered a brutally blunt verdict.

The 73-year-old Hollywood veteran revealed that a cheeky comment from his child sparked an awkward family moment, when his son watched the film and hinted at an uncomfortable resemblance between the actor and his on-screen alter ego.

Skarsgård, however, was having none of it; insisting the comparison was wide of the mark.

Son's Blunt Remark Triggers Awkward Moment

The exchange unfolded after Skarsgård's unnamed son attended a screening of Sentimental Value, the new drama directed by Joachim Trier.

In the film, Skarsgård plays Gustav Borg, a self-absorbed film director who abandons his wife, disappears abroad and shows little interest in his two daughters, a portrayal that left his son unable to resist a pointed jab.

'You recognise yourself?' the son asked, according to the actor.

Recalling the moment in a candid interview with The Independent, Skarsgård admitted the remark caught him off guard.

'My son saw the film and said to me, "You recognise yourself?"' he said.

But the Dune star was quick to shut down any suggestion that art had imitated life.

'I never thought of Gustav as being like me in any way,' Skarsgård insisted. 'Our situations are similar, but it's totally different.'

Famous actor stellan skarsgard has 8 kids, 6 of which are actors. The family is in every show/movie I watch these days it seems like — ✨Alex✨ (@alexskeets.bsky.social) 2025-05-04T06:28:02.574Z

Denying the Deadbeat Dad Label

Pressed on the family ties Stellan admitted the role made him reflect on his own parenting style. With eight kids under his belt including True Blood hunk Alexander and It clown Bill he confessed it hasn't always been smooth sailing.

'I realized more that maybe I wasn't totally present when my kids were growing up,' he said. 'But I have eight kids it's f***ing impossible.'

The Swedish star painted a picture of a laidback household where everyone gets a free pass. 'I have been very tolerant to my kids, and they have to be tolerant of me too,' he explained.

'I've let them go and do whatever they want, and they can let me go and do whatever I want.' No soccer practices or school plays for this dad he joked adding: 'It would be so boring. I would die.'

Family Feuds and Forgiveness

Stellan's brood knows the score when it comes to showbiz life. He recalled a wild moment when Alexander ditched acting for the military prompting Stellan to quip if it was 'revenge.' And his youngest a 13-year-old lad recently got upset over being branded a 'nepo baby' the term for kids riding on famous parents' coattails.

Despite the banter Stellan keeps a philosophical vibe. 'You can never be a good parent to a kid because truthfully they have things to complain about because we're only human,' he mused. 'And they're not perfect either. So, you've got to live with it.'

As for satisfying his offspring? 'You can never satisfy a kid,' he laughed.

Oscar Buzz for the Bad Dad Role

Sentimental Value now hitting theaters has critics raving about Stellan's turn as the neglectful Gustav. Many are tipping him for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nod come awards season.

The film explores fractured family bonds with Stellan delivering a raw performance that hits close to home or not depending on who you ask.

But don't expect Stellan to sweat the comparisons. 'I've done pretty well without them, he said of his kids' input on his career. 'But of course it's exciting and good for the film and good for cinemas.'

With the gloves off in this father-son showdown it's clear the Skarsgard clan thrives on a bit of tough love.