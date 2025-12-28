Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly Ramsay and Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty said 'I do' on Saturday in a lavish, high-profile wedding staged inside the historic Bath Abbey in Somerset.

The winter ceremony, attended by around 1,200 invited guests, unfolded as a glittering society event, drawing a star-studded crowd of some of Britain's most recognisable names.

According to The Sunday Times, guests included David and Victoria Beckham, MasterChef: The Professionals star Marcus Wareing and Dragons' Den entrepreneur Sara Davies.

The 25-year-old bride made a striking entrance in an elegant white bridal gown paired with a dramatic flowing cape as she walked down the aisle of the ancient abbey on the arm of her father, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

The 30-year-old groom arrived in formal black-tie attire, accompanied by his five-year-old son George from a previous relationship, adding a poignant family moment to the ceremony. Celebrations later moved to Kin House, an opulent Georgian manor estate near Wiltshire, where guests gathered for the wedding reception.

However, amid the glamour, famous faces and celebratory atmosphere, the wedding was overshadowed by a widely discussed family dispute involving Peaty, which resulted in his parents being absent from the ceremony.

How Their Romance First Began

Ramsay and Peaty's have been in a relationship for almost three years now. The two first met in 2021 when Ramsay's younger sister, Tilly, participated in BBC's celebrity ballroom competition Strictly Come Dancing alongside Peaty.

Their bond evolved into a romantic relationship that gained attention in mid-2023 through social media interactions and public appearances. In the coming year and a half, the couple's connection grew stronger, leading to an engagement announcement on Instagram in September 2024.

Ramsay expressed her joy, stating: 'I am marrying my best friend.' Peaty also conveyed his feelings, saying he felt 'the luckiest man on earth' to have her with him.

The couple's engagement party later that year marked the beginning of a series of pre-wedding festivities, which included a Western-themed gathering and a bachelorette weekend in Oxfordshire, attended by notable friends including Victoria Beckham.

Inside Their Family Backgrounds

Holly Ramsay hails from a prominent family with strong connections to the British media and culinary scene. She is the second-oldest daughter of Gordon and Tana Ramsay. She has five siblings, including sisters Tilly, 24, and Megan, 27, who were bridesmaids at the wedding, along with brothers Jack, Oscar, and Jesse.

The Ramsay family often makes headlines, with Holly establishing a notable presence through her work in modelling, hosting, and advocating for mental health awareness.

By contrast, Adam Peaty's background was considerably more humble. Born in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, he is the youngest among four siblings. His mother, Caroline Peaty, reportedly played a pivotal role in supporting his early training.

In 2016, Caroline told RadioTimes that she even frequently drove him long distances for practice sessions before and after her full-time job. Adam's path from a humble background to achieving Olympic glory has been extensively documented and he often mentions the sacrifices his family made during those early years.

Despite this shared history, wedding preparations brought a very public rift to the surface. Adam's mother was said to have been excluded from the hen party and did not make an appearance at the wedding, along with several other family members. The feud was allegedly due to disputes over guest lists and the party.

On the wedding day, the couple was accompanied solely by Adam's sister Bethany.

Careers and Lives Before Wedding

Professionally, both Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty have established significant individual profiles.

Peaty stands out as one of Britain's most celebrated Olympians, excelling in breaststroke competitions.

Since making a significant impact on the global stage, he has secured numerous Olympic medals, world championships, and British records, solidifying his position as a prominent athlete in the realm of competitive swimming.

Beyond the pool, Peaty has established a business and media presence, including brand partnerships, motivational speaking engagements, and initiatives like the AP company, which offers training programs and competitions. His efforts aim to merge peak performance in sports with business development.

Ramsay, on the other hand, has embarked on a multifaceted career that includes modelling, content creation, and podcasting. She launched the 21 & Over podcast, addressing mental health and identity, and has utilised her persona to connect with audiences both on and off the screen.

Although her professional journey contrasts with the intense field of top-tier athletics, she has consistently established her unique presence in the areas of media and lifestyle.

As the newlyweds begin married life, their union represents both the merging of two notable British public figures and the very modern realities of family dynamics, professional ambitions, and the complexities of high-profile relationships under public scrutiny.