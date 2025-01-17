Employees at WPP, the world's largest advertising company, have pushed back against the recent mandate requiring them to return to the office four days a week.

The strong reaction from a significant portion of staff reflects a growing demand for better work-life balance, with many advocating for flexibility over rigid in-office requirements.

What's WPP's Mandate All About?

In an internal memo sent by WPP CEO Mark Read to its employees, he stated that the advertising firm will implement a new policy in April requiring most employees to work an average of four days per week in the office.

To support this mandate, Read highlighted the benefits of in-person collaboration, including better mentorship, more substantial client outcomes, and improved financial performance while acknowledging the value of flexibility learned during the pandemic.

'A collaborative, winning culture makes WPP and our agencies a great place to work, and it's the key to our future growth and success. I firmly believe this change we are making will protect and enhance that culture for the benefit of everyone,' he stated.

Read also stated in the memo that he believes the return-to-office (RTO) mandate fosters a collaborative and engaged company culture and underlines that human connection, creativity, and teamwork are critical to the company's success.

'A Backwards View in Employee Support'

Following this mandate, a Change.org petition was set up by current WPP employees, who are disgruntled with the company's recent RTO mandate.

For them, Read's latest mandate disregards the flexibility many companies embrace post-COVID and undermines employee wellbeing and work-life balance. They also challenged the use of anecdotal or misrepresented data to justify the mandate, expressing concerns about rigid work requirements' potential mental and social toll.

'We call on Mark Read and the decision-making body at WPP to reconsider this mandate and adopt a policy that respects and prioritises the wellbeing and preferences of its employees. It's time to move towards a future of work that's flexible, mindful, inclusive, and evidence-based,' the petition stated.

As of this moment, the petition has collected more than 16,000 signatures.

One of the many reasons many employees have shown opposition to the mandate is the fear of added travel expenses when travelling to their local WPP offices. This is on top of their normal expenses, which have risen significantly during and after the pandemic.

'My travel costs will jump from £200 to £500 a month. This increase and additional childcare expenses will make it impossible for me to afford a house as planned. The financial strain is a direct consequence of this mandate,' an anonymous employee told The Drum.

Moreover, caregiving has also been a concern, with employees stating that parents and caregivers who are also employees are also at risk of being affected by this mandate.

'Mark Read and his leadership team are asking his workforce to prioritise WPP over our children, partners, pets and personal wellbeing so he can get bodies in the building,' another employee stated.

More Defiance from Senior Leaders

The defiance against the mandate isn't limited to entry-level to mid-level employees but also senior employees within the WPP network.

Speaking to Mediaweek, James Wright, Group CEO at HAVAS Creative Network ANZ, Global CEO at HAVAS Red and Global Chair of HAVAS PR Network, and Virginia Hyland, CEO of Havas Media Network ANZ, stated that they would not follow suit on the four-day week mandate.

'At HAVAS ANZ we are not mandating four days in the office. Across the group, we are in three days a week, but many people also come in on a fourth-day work dependent. For now, this approach is working well for us, but we regularly review our current hybrid policy to balance the benefits of in-person collaboration with the flexibility demanded by the modern workforce,' they added.

'This Is The Right Move'

Following the massive backlash from the RTO mandate, Read fired back, stating that the 'disgruntled' employees were not representative of the company and that there is still room for discussion given that it rolls out in April this year.

'We appreciate that many people have responsibilities such as dropping their kids at school or caring for an elderly relative, and we're going to continue much of the flexibility we've experienced over the last few years. That said, with many of our clients in the office three, four and increasingly five days a week, we think this is the right move for the company's long-term success and people's careers,' Read explained to PR Week.

Despite facing backlash from employees, WPP remains firm in its decision to require most staff to return to the office. It emphasises the importance of collaboration, creativity, and team culture. Leadership believes in-person interactions drive better mentorship, stronger client relationships, and improved performance.

Moreover, while WPP views this policy as essential for its growth and success, the tension highlights the ongoing debate over balancing organisational goals with employee preferences in the evolving workplace.