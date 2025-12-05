Burger King is rolling out a new menu lineup to mark the debut of the upcoming animated film The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants. The latest meal offering inspired by the said movie is coming ahead of the theatrical release on 19 December 2025.

The themed food items are modelled after the beloved SpongeBob SquarePants characters. AdAge suggested that the partnership is also a strategy to win back families with themed entrees, sides, desserts, and drinks, plus special meal bundles.

Exciting Food Items Awaiting Diners at BK Outlets

The highly anticipated Burger King SpongeBob menu is now available at participating US branches for a limited time. This fun, themed collaboration was launched specifically to generate excitement for the release of The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants with a full lineup of classic fast-food favourites to try, each aptly reimagined with a delightful Bikini Bottom twist:

SpongeBob's Krabby Whopper : A 1/4 lb. signature flame-grilled beef in a yellow square bun visually mimicking SpongeBob's appearance, topped with American cheese and standard Whopper fixings that include lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, and ketchup.

: A 1/4 lb. signature flame-grilled beef in a yellow square bun visually mimicking SpongeBob's appearance, topped with American cheese and standard Whopper fixings that include lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, and ketchup. Mr Krabs' Cheesy Bacon Tots : Crispy bite-sized potato snacks filled with gooey cheese and bacon, served in a treasure chest carton resembling the Krusty Krab's.

: Crispy bite-sized potato snacks filled with gooey cheese and bacon, served in a treasure chest carton resembling the Krusty Krab's. Patrick's Star-berry Shortcake Pie : A strawberry and vanilla creamy shortcake dessert slice, complete with a crunchy cookie crust and pink star-shaped sprinkles. As suggested by the pie's name, this treat is inspired by SpongeBob's best pal, Patrick.

: A strawberry and vanilla creamy shortcake dessert slice, complete with a crunchy cookie crust and pink star-shaped sprinkles. As suggested by the pie's name, this treat is inspired by SpongeBob's best pal, Patrick. Pirate's Frozen Pineapple Float: A refreshing, icy frozen pineapple drink topped with tropical-flavoured cold foam, referencing the show's iconic opening sequence.

Bundle and Kids' Meal Option With Collectables

For customers who would like to try all the new SpongeBob character-inspired menu items, the Bikini Bottom Bundle is the way to go. This meal is packaged in a special 'Under the Sea Box' that looks like a pineapple. It has all the Krabby Whopper, 8-piece potato tots, dessert pie, and a medium float drink.

For young diners, Burger King is offering the King Jr Meal, which is also served in the pineapple-themed box. Aside from the meal, it also comes with one of six collectable SpongeBob toys and a limited edition SpongeBob crown that replaces the usual BK gold crown.

Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer of Burger King US & Canada, said this partnership with stands as one of the brand's most exciting menu collaborations to date.

'At Burger King, we do partnerships that are fun for the whole family and Oh Jellyfish! Arghh we ready for SpongeBob this month!' he said in a press release. 'This latest partnership with The SpongeBob Movie might just be our most exciting menu yet, with four delicious menu innovations, one-of-a-kind kids toys, and exclusive packaging including two special edition BK crowns.'

Michelle Hagen, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Partnerships at Paramount Pictures, added, 'Our long-standing partnership with Burger King has always been built on bold ideas and shared creativity — but this SpongeBob campaign is next-level.'

Beyond the Menu: More Perks Offering at BK

Burger King is giving out more for its loyal customers beyond the physical menu. The chain's Royal Perks members can further enhance their experience by placing their SpongeBob Menu orders via the official BK App and get instant access to exclusive offers.

Finally, for fans in the Miami area, they can visit the BK x SpongeBob pop-up event on Saturday, 6 December 2025 until Sunday. This limited-time experience is taking place at 701 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL, 33125.