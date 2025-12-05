Pubs in England and Wales could stay open until 1am during next summer's World Cup semi-finals and final. The catch? It only happens if a home nation reaches the knockout stages.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the proposal on Thursday and didn't hold back. 'Our nation's pubs are going into extra time,' she said. 'The party won't end before the final whistle is blown. And in a personal capacity, I would like to add: It's coming home.'

The government launched its six-week consultation on 4 December. Pubs now face an awkward planning puzzle: prepare for packed crowds without guarantees.

What Are the Odds?

England enters the draw as second favourites at 6/1 odds, having qualified with a perfect eight-win record. Manager Thomas Tuchel remains cautious. 'We will arrive as underdogs because we haven't won it for decades,' he said. England last won the World Cup in 1966.

Scotland's 27-year wait is over. They've qualified for their first tournament since 1998, though bookmakers aren't exactly backing them at 250/1 odds.

Wales and Northern Ireland both face March playoffs with an unfortunate wrinkle—they're in the same qualifying path. Only one can make the tournament, and only then if they reach the knockout stages to trigger the pub extensions. Someone's evening plans depend on a winner-takes-all playoff.

There's also the small matter of time zones. Matches across the United States, Canada, and Mexico could kick off at 2am UK time, an hour past last orders.

If the Numbers Add Up

And timing matters. When matches kick off at reasonable UK hours, tournaments drive significant pub attendance. The government estimates the licensing extensions could deliver £0.82m to £1.52m in economic benefit.

The sector is already showing momentum. Major pub chains are showing growth. Wetherspoons reported like-for-like sales up 3.2%, Fullers 4.6%. Young's revenue rose 5.4% to £263.6m.

The restaurant and pub sector's overall is forecast to rise from £161bn this year to £171bn in 2026.

The broader picture is less rosy. Across the wider economy, 55,530 companies were flagged in critical financial distress during Q3 2025, with hotels and accommodation among the hardest hit sectors. Business rates, labour costs and inflation continue to squeeze margins.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, sees the extended hours as vital support. 'The pub has and always will be the home of live sport and there's no better place to gather under one roof during moments of huge national significance and make memories,' she said. 'Extending licensing hours will mean that people can gather for longer at their local to cheer on our brilliant teams.'

The Fine Print

The consultation closes in January 2026, with a decision to follow. Venues could stay open until 1am for semi-finals and the final, assuming matches kick off by 9pm.

This isn't unprecedented. The Home Secretary used the same power for the Women's Euro 2025, Men's Euro 2024 final and Women's Euro 2022 final. The framework exists.

The government's own paperwork is refreshingly honest about what it doesn't know. The consultation document flags potential alcohol-related health harms, crime and disorder risks, and enforcement costs. It also notes an 'absence of data on how relaxations impact health and disorder'.

Kate Nicholls, chair of UKHospitality, remains enthusiastic. 'The pub is the home of football, and the atmosphere for the World Cup is always incredible as fans gather to cheer on the home nations,' she said. 'Not only will it generate the best atmosphere for fans, but it can provide a real boost for hospitality businesses.'

Why This Will Probably Happen

Pubs won't be planning blind. The decision arrives in January, giving venues five months to prepare before the tournament kicks off in June.

England's strong position helps. As second favourites with a perfect qualifying record, a deep tournament run looks realistic. Scotland's return alone makes this World Cup culturally significant, even if the 250/1 odds suggest knockouts are unlikely.

The system has worked before. Three successful licensing extensions since 2022.

The activation threshold is low. Any home nation reaching the quarter-finals triggers the extensions for everyone. England doesn't need to win the whole thing—just make it past the group stage.

If Mahmood's optimism proves founded, those extra hours mean communities can gather for the biggest sporting moments together. If not, the framework exists for next time. Either way, the consultation signals what Emma McClarkin called pubs: 'the home of live sport' and the place where memories get made. Worth preparing for.