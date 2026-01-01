Elon Musk has found himself at the centre of a fresh online storm after criticising a major plot twist in Stranger Things, prompting a sharp backlash from fans of the Netflix series. The billionaire, who leads Tesla and SpaceX and owns X, weighed in after the final batch of Season 5 episodes was released on Christmas Day, 25 December 2025.

His remarks, posted publicly on X, quickly spread across the platform and drew millions of views. The dispute unfolded as viewers digested the show's closing chapters ahead of its finale on 31 December 2025, raising questions about storytelling, representation and audience expectations.

Elon Musk Slams Will Byers' Coming Out

Season 5 of Stranger Things includes a pivotal scene in which Will Byers, portrayed by Noah Schnapp, comes out as gay to his friends and his mother, Joyce Byers. The moment is framed as emotional and reflective, focusing on acceptance and identity rather than action.

It’s completely unnecessary and forced on audiences who just want to enjoy some basic sci-fi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2025

Soon after the episodes dropped, a viral post from the X account @Antunes1, viewed more than four million times, claimed fans were calling the storyline unnecessary for the plot. Musk responded directly, writing that it was 'completely unnecessary and forced on audiences who just want to enjoy some basic sci-fi.'

Fans Didn't Like What Musk Said

Musk's comment triggered a wave of criticism from Stranger Things fans, many of whom accused him of misunderstanding the series and its characters. One user responded bluntly, writing, 'Elon Musk is deada-- trying to criticize stranger things ??? who invited him???'

Stranger Things fans are criticizing a character for coming out as homosexual in the season finale, calling it was completely unnecessary for the plot.



The culture is changing. pic.twitter.com/xY1hT6jTN4 — 𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐄𝐒 (@Antunes1) December 26, 2025

Another challenged his argument, saying he was angry about a storyline being 'forced on' viewers and adding that all storylines are imposed by writers. Several replies became personal, with users questioning why Musk was watching a show about outsiders and criticising his grasp of the programme's themes.

Others Agree With the Billionaire

Not all viewers rejected Musk's view, and a number of social media users publicly supported his criticism. The account Objective Truth stated, 'Honestly, no one cares anymore. Be into whatever you want. What was weird was that they decided to make the fate of the world hinge on this guy coming out. Lame.'

Another user, Moon, wrote that there was 'too much of this narrative pushing on tv these days'. Pablo, posting under @0xpablockchain, offered a broader assessment, describing the reveal as 'a misplaced emotional reveal' from a script perspective while also calling it 'a perfect engagement trigger' from a business point of view.

Signs Will Byers Is Gay

Long before Season 5, many fans had pointed to clues suggesting Will Byers' sexuality had been planned from the beginning. Early development material for the series, then titled Montauk described the character as dealing with 'sexual identity issues.'

In Season 1, Will is repeatedly targeted with homophobic slurs by bullies and family members, language not applied to other characters. Season 2 includes Joyce recalling Will's 'rainbow spaceship' drawing, while the finale shows his visible discomfort dancing with a girl.

In Season 3, Mike's line, 'It's not my fault you don't like girls,' is often cited as the clearest on-screen acknowledgement.

Important Plot Twist or Unnecessary LGBTQ Theme?

The debate around Will Byers' coming out has split the audience as the series nears its end. Supporters argue the storyline completes years of narrative groundwork, while critics say it distracts from the show's science-fiction and horror focus.

Musk's intervention ignited that divide, turning a plot discussion into a wider cultural argument. As Stranger Things prepares to conclude after nearly a decade on screen, the reaction shows how closely viewers remain invested in its characters and choices.