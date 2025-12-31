Stranger Things Star Natalia Dyer was allegedly hospitalised multiple times this year for issues regarding her weight. The claim stems from a recent blind item referring to an actress who had to be hospitalised for a health issue that she has worked to hide from the public.

Recent Red Carpet Look Has Sparked Concerns

Aside from the blind item, Dyer's red carpet appearance during the show's premiere in November seemed to spark concerns from both fans and non-fans alike. Her noticeably slimmer frame became subject to speculation and debate about what the actress might be going through behind the scenes. Dyer is known to have always had a petite physique, but her string of public appearances promoting Stranger Things has led many to wonder if she is suffering from health issues.

Dyer's appearance has even led to wider speculation, with netizens drawing comparisons to Ariana Grande, who looked even slimmer during her press tours for 'Wicked For Good' as well as a growing trend of celebrities going through major weight loss. 'Is everyone in Hollywood ok?' one netizen commented. 'She looks kinda thin,' said another netizen. 'Get her a sandwich, sheesh!' a third netizen commented.

Dyer has rarely talked about her diet in interviews or public comments. In an interview in 2016, Dyer previously said her go-to breakfast was avocado toast. In 2022, the Stranger Things actress said she started going to therapy again.

'I've gone to therapy at different points of my life but I went back to therapy during the pandemic, which was one of the best decisions I've ever made for myself,' said Dyer at the time. 'I think in this industry and the visibility of this show and for me being an introvert, it helps me figure out what my boundaries are.'

Fans Defend Dyer's Appearance

Not everyone shared the same opinions as the seemingly concerned netizens. One netizen pointed out that this was always how Dyer has looked since the show's first season. Another one criticised the continuous criticisms of women's appearance in general. Others, however, have said that the new look that Dyer is sporting is simply the result of her dyeing her hair blonde, as she has always had dark hair in previous years.

Nancy's Love Triangle Storyline Leaves Fans Divided

Apart from debates on her appearance, Dyer's character is also drawing divided opinions following the premiere of the first half of 'Stranger Things' Season 5. The divided opinions came from one plotline, particularly the supposed love triangle between Nancy Wheeler, Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery). Some fans said they had grown tired of seeing the love triangle, while others said the show was 'fumbling Nancy's character arc' to put more focus on the rivalry between Steve and Jonathan.

'My question is: Why is this love triangle still a thing? And can it please die a Stranger Things-related horrific death already? The franchise is set to end, I'd like to see all three characters with a better ending than this petty, uninteresting emotional tug of war,' said Charley Ross of Glamour.

'Despite being close to perfect, there's one thing that's really irked me about season five: the love triangle between Nancy Wheeler, Steve Harrington, and Jonathan Byers,' said Neela Debath of The Mirror.