More than 234,000 Stranger Things fans have signed an explosive online petition demanding Netflix release deleted scenes from the show's final season, with the controversy dubbed 'Cutgate' spreading rapidly across social media.

The Change.org petition, launched on 27 December by a user identified as Wennii J, has exploded in popularity with over 167,000 signatures added in a single day. The petition targets Netflix and series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, accusing them of cutting crucial scenes from Volume 2 of Season 5.

Volume 2 premiered on Christmas Day to mixed reactions from the passionate fanbase, with episodes five, six, and seven sparking particular criticism over pacing, writing quality, and alleged plot holes.

The petition organiser wrote that fans waited through a 10-year journey only to feel shortchanged. The petition states that numerous scenes from Volume 2 appear to have been removed, according to TV Insider. The organiser wants Stranger Things to maintain its legacy rather than be remembered for poor execution.

What Scenes Were Allegedly Cut

A circulating Google document compiled by fans claims to list specific missing scenes based on cast interviews and behind-the-scenes commentary that never materialised on screen.

The alleged cuts include extended interactions between Will Byers and villain Vecna, a one-on-one basement conversation between Will and Mike Wheeler, and a fake-out death scene for Will that fans believe would have added emotional weight to his character arc.

Supporters of the petition argue that promotional material and cast quotes promised storylines that failed to appear in the final episodes. The discrepancy between what was teased and what aired has fuelled speculation about executive interference.

Fans point to interviews where actors discussed scenes that never made the broadcast. The petition alleges that information from cast members and promotional materials failed to match the episodes provided to viewers.

Growing 'Cutgate' Movement

The controversy has been branded 'Cutgate' on social media platforms, with fans using the hashtag to coordinate their campaign for transparency from Netflix and the Duffer Brothers.

Wennii J called on supporters to make videos, trend hashtags, and amplify the petition to force Netflix's hand. The petition encourages fans to band together rather than accept what they view as an inferior product.

The organiser argued that fans should have input in how the series concludes, expressing disappointment that the season failed to meet expectations built over a decade.

The backlash extends beyond the alleged missing scenes. Viewers have criticised the cinematography, special effects, and overall execution of Volume 2, with some claiming the production quality dropped compared to earlier episodes.

One petition supporter from Whitstable wrote that fans feel betrayed after years of investment in the series. They argued that scenes removed by Netflix could have improved the overall narrative coherence.

Mixed Fan Reactions

Not all fans share the petition's perspective. Many viewers praised Volume 2 for its emotional depth, particularly Will Byers' coming-out scene in episode seven and the resolution of long-standing character relationships.

Defenders of the season argue that fan expectations may have become unrealistic after years of speculation and theory-crafting between releases. The lengthy gap since Season 4 allowed communities to build elaborate predictions that the actual episodes could not possibly satisfy.

Critics of the petition question whether the alleged cut scenes ever existed beyond fan interpretation of vague promotional hints. The Google document cited as evidence relies heavily on connecting ambiguous cast comments to specific unaired content.

Rolling Out noted that the legitimacy of Cutgate remains speculative, with anonymous sources and social media compilation forming the basis of claims rather than concrete evidence.

Finale Looms Amid Controversy

The petition surge comes just days before the series finale, titled 'The Rightside Up', premieres on New Year's Eve. The two-hour episode will receive limited theatrical screenings across the United States and Canada.

Netflix has promised the finale will wrap up all character arcs and resolve the Upside Down mythology that has driven the show since 2016. The Duffer Brothers have remained silent on the Cutgate allegations.

Whether the petition will prompt Netflix to release additional footage remains uncertain. Streaming platforms rarely bow to viewer pressure on creative decisions, though fan campaigns have occasionally succeeded in the past.

As the final episode approaches, the Stranger Things fanbase remains divided between those eagerly anticipating closure and those convinced they have been denied the ending they deserved.

The petition shows no signs of slowing, with signatures continuing to accumulate at a rapid pace. For a show that built its reputation on 1980s nostalgia and tight storytelling, the messy finale rollout represents an unexpected twist in its legacy.