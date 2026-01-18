Finn Wolfhard's Saturday Night Live hosting debut has drawn criticism from some fans over a sketch parodying Stranger Things characters, with viewers taking issue with jokes about the series' storylines. The 23-year-old actor, who played Mike Wheeler for nearly a decade on Netflix's blockbuster series, hosted SNL on 18 January 2026, just weeks after the conclusion of Stranger Things' fifth and final season on 31 December 2025.

In his opening monologue, Wolfhard reflected on his transition from child star to adult performer, joking that '400 million people got to watch me go through puberty'. He was joined onstage by co-stars Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo, who joked about their collective evolution from adolescents to grown men.

The Controversial Sketch

In the pre-recorded sketch titled 'Mike in Manhattan', which imagined various spinoff series, the show featured 'Mike in Manhattan', a Sex and the City-esque series starring Wolfhard, McLaughlin, and Matarazzo. The sketch also included a joke about Will Byers' coming-out scene from the Stranger Things finale, with a voiceover suggesting the emotional moment was 'still going on'.

Some viewers on social media criticised the sketch's treatment of the characters and storylines. One user wrote that the content demonstrated 'how when ur educated on it, u can see misogyny bleed through the cracks of everything', whilst another questioned whether the jokes were appropriate.

Critics took particular issue with what they perceived as the sketch trivialising significant character moments, including Will's coming-out scene, which represented a pivotal LGBTQ+ storyline in the series.

Defence and Debate

Supporters of the sketch argued that Saturday Night Live is rooted in satire and pushes boundaries, often intentionally making audiences uncomfortable. Defenders pointed out that sketch writers and showrunners generally control content, and that hosts, especially guest hosts such as Wolfhard, rarely have significant influence over material.

Some fans urged critics not to directly blame Wolfhard, noting that actors typically do not write SNL sketches and simply perform assigned roles. Others defended the episode's humour as typical SNL irreverence and not symptomatic of deeper animosity towards any group.

However, critics highlighted concerns that satire at the expense of marginalised groups can reinforce harmful perspectives if not carefully handled.

maybe i’m too woke but this is a great example of how when ur educated on it, u can see misogyny bleed through the cracks of everything 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/tpwA1sVr7k — marceline 🪲byler believer (@catr4t) January 18, 2026

Mixed Reactions

The reaction has divided fans of the series. Some long-time Stranger Things viewers expressed disappointment that the show's legacy was being used for controversial humour so soon after its emotionally charged finale. Others defended the sketch as standard late-night comedy fare.

The sketch also imagined other spinoffs, including The Wheeler Report news show starring Nancy Wheeler, and a series with Steve Harrington as an inner-city teacher. The episode additionally featured a rumoured ninth episode of Stranger Things Season 5, with Kenan Thompson taking over the role of Eleven.

Industry Practices and Perceptions

Saturday Night Live remains a cultural touchstone in entertainment circles, with its sketches often generating debate over controversial content. The show's material is crafted through a writers' room that balances topicality, humour, and discomfort, whilst hosts' roles are typically limited to performance rather than content creation.

Public perception frequently conflates hosts with sketch content, amplifying criticism when material touches on sensitive themes. As Stranger Things actors transition away from their defining roles, the scrutiny they face when participating in adult comedy programming reflects ongoing tensions between entertainment and audience expectations for representation.

SNL has not issued an official comment addressing the criticism.