Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer are facing major backlash after fans accused the brothers of being cruel to one of Netflix's hit series stars, Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers. Here's why fans are accusing them.

The accusations began on X, where a clip surfaced from one of the many interviews Schnapp gave for this season's finale. The clip originally came from Backstage, in which Schnapp and his co-star Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, were interviewed.

A video posted by Mike Wheeler Shady Facts (@bylerity) on X showed Schnapp explaining that in the season finale's episode eight, there was a part that hadn't been written. He felt the story hadn't been properly concluded and asked the Duffer Brothers about it.

thanks noah I guess like 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cZm4ShCIVV — mike wheeler shady facts ✧˖°. (@bylerity) January 1, 2026

He said, 'There was actually a scene in episode eight that wasn't written. That I was like, "we didn't close the story well enough," and I told the Duffers, like, very terrified.'

Schnapp added that his fear came from worrying he might overstep in the story: 'It was like, "oh my God, I should not be stepping out of my place," but I just had to say something and did they like write a little scene to close the storyline.'

The clip was later reposted by another user, oʇᴉɹq ɐᴉƃ (@bigrepera), who accused the creators of being cruel to Schnapp, listing instances in which the Duffer Brothers allegedly treated the young actor 'cruelly.'

Here's the post of the fan listing the 'cruel' treatment towards Schnapp:

- the fact noah felt afraid… AFRAID to ask the writers to write his character a proper and sensible ending; which they couldn’t accomplish even with noah’s request.



- the duffers telling noah during a LIVE PANEL that they would’ve “written him off” if they had a sixth season;… https://t.co/WYkq1wZ9sH — oʇᴉɹq ɐᴉƃ (@bigrepera) January 1, 2026

Fans Highlight Alleged Cruel Treatment

Fans took things further, highlighting what they described as the Duffer Brothers' cruel treatment of Schnapp.

Another X user, mic (@themindflayer), shared a clip accusing one of the Duffer Brothers of asking Schnapp to 'act less gay' during a scene.

In the caption, they wrote: '"Can you be a little... this is too much Noah" while watching the scene ??? They're deadass telling him to act less gay. I feel so sick.'

"can you be a little... this is too much noah" while watching the scene ??? they're deadass telling him to act less gay. i feel so sick pic.twitter.com/TmN9En0U8F — mic (@themindflayer) January 1, 2026

oʇᴉɹq ɐᴉƃ (@bigrepera) echoed similar sentiments in their post about what the young actor endured during the shoot.

oh and I didn’t even mention the fact that they had noah quite literally stressing for MONTHS. and MONTHS. and MONTHS. and fucking MONTHS about that coming out scene. he cares so much about queer representation and was so fucking nervous about that scene meaning he clearly didn’t… — oʇᴉɹq ɐᴉƃ (@bigrepera) January 1, 2026

They wrote: 'Oh, and I didn't even mention the fact that they had Noah quite literally stressing for MONTHS. and MONTHS. and MONTHS. and fucking MONTHS about that coming-out scene. He cares so much about queer representation and was so fucking nervous about that scene, meaning he clearly didn't have much faith in them. Fuck them.'

During the filming of the coming out scene, Noah was literally DISSOCIATING between takes and said he felt like he needed to sleep for three days straight after filming it. He literally had to relive his gay trauma on screen, only for the episode to be fucking review-bombed by… — oʇᴉɹq ɐᴉƃ (@bigrepera) January 1, 2026

They added, 'During the filming of the coming-out scene, Noah was literally DISSOCIATING between takes and said he felt like he needed to sleep for three days straight after filming it. He literally had to relive his gay trauma on screen, only for the episode to be review-bombed by homophobes while Noah, the person, was being simultaneously mocked by these writers during live panels at every opportunity.'

Noah, the HUMAN BEING, was forced to film 13 hours of traumatic content and then had to watch as the internet exploded with homophobia towards his character and towards HIM. fuck this show. fuck these writers. noah schnapp i am so sorry. you and will Byers deserved better. — oʇᴉɹq ɐᴉƃ (@bigrepera) January 1, 2026

The fan continued: 'Noah, the HUMAN BEING, was forced to film 12 hours of traumatic content and then had to watch as the internet exploded with homophobia towards his character and towards HIM. Fuck this show. Fuck these writers. Noah Schnapp, I am so sorry. You and Will Byers deserved better.'

Fans Comments

On one of the posts, comments were flooded with calls for accountability from the creators.

One user wrote: 'The Duffers need to be held accountable cause that was literally a year and more worth of psychological torture. 12 hours of reliving a very difficult thing is enough to send anyone over the edge.'

Another fan thanked the creator for highlighting what the Duffer Brothers are allegedly doing, saying: 'Thank you so much for bringing this up, people need to stop being so brainless. I feel so sorry for Noah; with all he had, he ended Will's story beautifully.'

One fan added: '"I'm stepping out of my place," and it's just him wanting his character to have closure. I fucking hate the Duffers.'

Meanwhile, regarding the 'less gay' accusation, fans commented: 'Telling a gay person they're being too much is actually diabolical, it keeps getting worse than I thought it could be.'

Some, however, suggested the Duffers were simply checking in with Schnapp to gauge the scene's intensity. One wrote: 'Wait, I hate the Duffers so much, but I swear I hear them asking him if it's too much.'

This was echoed by another fan: 'Okay, I don't like them either, but he's CLEARLY ASKING HIM "is this too much Noah?"'

Whether the accusations are true or not, the controversy has ignited a heated conversation about how young actors are treated, the responsibilities of creators, and the pressures of portraying sensitive stories.

Schnapp's experience, as described by fans, has struck a chord online, with many calling for accountability and greater care for actors in emotionally demanding roles.