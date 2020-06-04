Skygazers are in for a majestic treat this Friday, when full moon that is also known as strawberry moon rises. Here is how and when to best view the spectacular astronomical event, according to NASA.

Full moon is the best time to observe Earth's moon. During this lunar phase, the moon appears fully lit and illuminated from Earth's perspective. This occurs when the astronomical body is located exactly opposite Sun or is completely sunlit.

According to NASA, the full moon will reach its peak this Friday afternoon at 3:12 EDT. The skywatchers can enjoy the view for about three days as the moon will appear ample from early Thursday morning to early Sunday morning.

Considering its name, it's easy to assume that it could be pink or blood moon. As per the Maine Farmer's Almanac, the full moon of June happens to be the last full moon of spring. The Algonquin tribes called this full moon Strawberry Moon as this is the time for harvesting the fruit in the north-eastern United States. In Europe, it is traditionally known as Mead or Honeymoon because it is the time when honey is ripe and ready to be harvested from hives. In some parts of Europe, it is also known as Rose Moon.

On this day, the Strawberry Moon coincides with a partial penumbral lunar eclipse. "The Moon will be close enough to opposite the Sun that it will pass through part of the partial shadow of the Earth," explains NASA.

It is said that during the eclipse, the moon will not be visible in most parts of the Americas. And special instruments will be needed to observe the subtle eclipse during which observers from Africa, Asia, and Australia can witness a beautiful ring of fire when the moon will be covered or eclipsed by the earth's outer shadow.

Strawberry moon is not the supermoon. The last supermoon of 2020 occurred in the month of May and will not rise until next year. However, the next full moon will be too bright, illuminated, and glittering to enjoy the view even if you do not get to witness Strawberry moon eclipse.