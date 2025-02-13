A staggering £241,900 ($300,000) has been raised for Luigi Mangione's legal defence as he awaits trial for the alleged murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Thompson was fatally shot in the back outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on 4 December 2024. The crime has ignited mass protests and widespread debate, with some calling it an act of 'terrorism' while others hail Mangione as a hero.

Fundraising for an Alleged Killer

A group of Mangione's supporters, calling themselves the December 4 Legal Committee, launched a fundraiser on GiveSendGo to finance his legal defence. They describe their initiative as a 'preemptive legal fundraiser' for Mangione, whom they refer to as a political prisoner.

'We are not here to celebrate violence, but we do believe in the constitutional right of fair legal representation,' reads the fundraiser's description.

As of Tuesday, the campaign has gathered more than 10,000 individual contributions, reaching £261,770 ($324,635) of its £403,177 ($500,000) target. Donations vary widely, with amounts ranging from £4 ($5) to £4,031 ($5,000). Supporters have also left heartfelt messages accompanying their donations.

One donor wrote: '80% of my immediate family would have died in childhood without access to healthcare. Fortunately for us, it's free where we are.'

Another stated: 'Free Luigi! He is a nice boy living in a sick world. Sending love and hope from Europe.'

A third commented: 'Innocent until proven guilty. He needs us. We love you, Luigi.'

These funds are expected to cover legal fees for Mangione's defence trial, scheduled to resume on 21 February.

Mangione's Legal Team Accepts Donations

On Monday, the December 4 Legal Committee confirmed that Mangione's attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, 59, has agreed to accept the donations on his behalf.

Agnifilo stated that Mangione, 26, 'very much appreciates' the public support and intends to use the funds to fight the three unprecedented cases against him. Committee spokesperson Sam Beard expressed enthusiasm over the development.

'The American private health insurance industry has ruined countless lives by denying people access to basic care and burying families in medical debt,' he told Daily Mail. 'It's no surprise that Luigi's alleged actions are understood and supported by tens of millions of hard-working Americans.'

Another spokesperson, Jamie Peck, echoed these sentiments, calling the fundraiser the beginning of a movement advocating for a single-payer healthcare system that guarantees universal medical care 'without caveats, and with no role for those who would enrich themselves through the suffering of others.'

The committee had previously pledged that if Mangione refused the funds, the money would be redirected to legal aid for other 'political prisoners' facing similar charges.

Death Penalty Concerns Fuel More Donations

Despite securing financial support, the committee remains alarmed over prosecutors escalating Mangione's charges to 'terrorism', making him eligible for the death penalty.

'This is fundamentally unacceptable,' the group stated in an update. 'We are thrilled that the money raised by this campaign will go toward building the strongest possible defence against these insulting charges.'

The fundraiser's largest donation— £4,031 ($5,000) from an anonymous donor—was motivated by concerns over Mangione potentially facing capital punishment.

'I find the politicisation of anyone's potential death deeply disturbing, and this sets an extremely dangerous precedent for due process and the right to a fair trial,' the donor wrote. 'I will always strongly oppose the DP [death penalty], particularly its history of executing innocent victims.'

The Trump administration's recent Executive Order on capital punishment has further inflamed tensions, as it mandates that the Attorney General must pursue the death penalty for all crimes deemed severe enough. Critics fear that Mangione could become one of the first high-profile cases affected by this directive.

Homicide Detective Slams Mangione's Supporters

While thousands rally behind Mangione, former homicide detective and criminal trial attorney Ted Williams has condemned the fundraiser, calling it 'sick' and questioning the mental stability of those involved.

'Raising money for him is like applauding murder,' Williams told Fox News Digital. 'Mangione, by the way, came from a very well-off family. There are far more deserving causes for fundraising.'

GoFundMe has already removed all campaigns supporting Mangione, citing its policy against funding individuals accused of violent crimes.

Thompson's Murder Sparks Debate Over Healthcare Inequality

The GiveSendGo fundraiser was launched on 9 December 2024, the day Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He was charged with first-degree murder and terrorism-related homicide but has pled not guilty.

Authorities revealed that shell casings found at the crime scene were inscribed with the words 'delay', 'deny', and 'depose'—terms often associated with insurance company tactics used to reject claims and avoid payouts.

This discovery has intensified speculation that Thompson's murder was politically motivated, with some viewing Mangione's alleged actions as a desperate response to systemic injustices in the US healthcare industry.

A Growing Movement or a Dangerous Precedent?

Mangione's case has deeply divided public opinion. For some, he represents a vigilante figure, standing against corporate greed and healthcare corruption. For others, he is a dangerous criminal who must face the full weight of the law.

Regardless of individual beliefs, one fact is clear: the murder of Brian Thompson has ignited an unprecedented conversation about the intersection of healthcare, corporate power, and criminal justice. With Mangione's trial set to resume soon, all eyes will remain on the courtroom—where his fate, and potentially the larger debate on America's healthcare system, will be decided.