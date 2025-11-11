Caroline Flack's story remains one of British television's most tragic and closely followed tales, from her early success as a presenter to the events that led to her death in 2020.

Her life, career, and the pressures she faced are now being re-examined in a new documentary that aims to reveal the truth behind her final months.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Caroline Louise Flack was born on 9 November 1979 in Norfolk, England. From an early age, she showed a strong interest in performing, particularly in dancing and theatre during her school years. Her professional career began in 2002 when she starred in the comedy sketch show Bo' Selecta!, marking her first major appearance on British television. After several small acting roles, Flack transitioned into presenting, quickly becoming one of ITV2's most recognisable faces.

Between 2009 and 2010, she co-hosted I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! NOW! and later presented The Xtra Factor from 2011 to 2013. Her engaging style and natural screen presence helped her rise to prominence in the fast-paced world of entertainment television.

Rise to Fame and Success on Television

In 2014, Flack's television career reached new heights when she won the twelfth series of Strictly Come Dancing. She made headlines for earning a record perfect score in the final, an achievement that showcased her dedication and talent. The following year, she replaced Dermot O'Leary as host of The X Factor and also became the face of Love Island, hosting the hit dating series until 2019. Her time on Love Island turned her into a household name.

However, the pressures of fame and constant media scrutiny began to affect her mental health. Colleagues and producers noted that Flack often struggled with criticism, particularly online, and found the public attention increasingly difficult to manage.

High-Profile Relationships

Flack's personal life attracted widespread media attention due to her relationships with several well-known figures. In 2009, she briefly dated Prince Harry, though the relationship ended soon after the press began reporting on it. Two years later, she was linked to One Direction's Harry Styles, another relationship that generated intense public discussion.

Despite her efforts to keep her relationships private, they remained frequent subjects of media speculation.

The Assault Allegation and Resignation from Love Island

On 13 December 2019, Flack was charged with assaulting her boyfriend, former tennis player Lewis Burton, after an incident at her Islington flat. Police arriving at the scene found her 'covered in blood' and recorded that she admitted striking Burton, reportedly saying she had 'whacked him round the head'.

She was taken into custody and later released on bail under the condition that she not contact him. On 17 December 2019, she announced she would be stepping down from Love Island to avoid drawing attention away from the upcoming season. Reports later revealed that she had been experiencing personal issues and had suffered from emotional breakdowns for an extended period. Her management stated that she had long been dealing with mental health struggles and had previously attempted suicide.

On 23 December 2019, Flack appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to the assault charge. Her solicitor said that Burton did not support the prosecution and viewed himself as a witness rather than a victim. Despite this, the Crown Prosecution Service decided to proceed with the case, and her trial was scheduled for 4 March 2020.

Her Death and Public Reaction

On 15 February 2020, Caroline Flack was found dead at her home in Stoke Newington, North East London. She was 40 years old. Her family's lawyer confirmed that her death was a suicide by hanging. Flack's funeral took place on 10 March 2020 at Greenacres Memorial Park in Colney, near Norwich.

During the inquest, held on 6 August 2020, the coroner concluded that her death was a suicide. Her passing prompted widespread discussions about media pressure, online harassment, and the mental health challenges faced by those in the public eye.

The Documentary: Search for the Truth

The events leading to Flack's death are the focus of a new two-part documentary, Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth. The series follows Caroline's mother, Christine, as she investigates her daughter's final months, uncovering new information and examining how the media, legal system, and public perception shaped her final days.

It includes interviews with those closest to Flack and previously unseen material that offers insight into her private struggles. The documentary, produced by Curious Films, premiered on 10 November 2025 and is streaming exclusively on Disney+. Subscriptions start at £5.99 (approximately $7.65) per month, with an option for discounted annual plans. Search for the Truth aims to present an unfiltered look at Flack's life, the pressure of fame, and the tragic sequence of events that ended it.