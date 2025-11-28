The possibility that one of Taylor Swift's exes, Harry Styles, will attend her and Travis Kelce's wedding is gaining traction, and it's all thanks to his growing relationship with Zoë Kravitz.

Sources say Kravitz and Styles have been spending time together since August 2025, and their romance has been made public with multiple outings, including a recent appearance in Rome, where they were spotted holding hands.

The possibility of Harry being at Taylor’s wedding is looking more and more likely by the day. https://t.co/8HGjRuGAcw — Hannah ❤️‍🔥 (@Boudaued) November 27, 2025

Fans believe Kravitz, one of Swift's inner circle for a long time, may bring Styles along as her plus‑one.

Where Harry Styles and Taylor Swift Stand Now

Styles, who was a member of the now-disbanded boy band One Direction at the time, dated Swift briefly in 2012–2013. The two were spotted multiple times in public and even shared a kiss on 2013 New Year's Eve.

There have been several rumours on the breakup, but the strongest speculation came from Swift's song Style, which claimed Styles was seeing other women while they were dating.

Fast forward to 2020, the two have appeared friendly and civil while interacting at the 2020 Grammys. Swift was dating British actor Joe Alwyn at the time.

Since then, the exes have publicly shown support for each other, especially at the 2023 Grammys, where Swift was seen standing and dancing during Styles' performance. Not only did Swift stand up for Styles, who was booed while receiving his Album of the Year award, but the two also shared a warm hug.

An insider told sources that there is no 'bad blood' between them, and that Swift has often praised Styles' music.

However, previous interactions do not really mean they were close friends. Their civil relationship, though, would mean Styles' presence at her wedding to Kelce won't be much of a big deal.

Swift and Kelce's Wedding Guest‑List: Who's In, Who's Out?

Swift and Kelce have kept their wedding details under wraps. But a few names are already guaranteed to be in attendance.

On The Graham Norton Show, Swift said she's looking at a huge wedding guest list, noting that budget won't be a problem and even extending an invitation to Norton himself.

The couple's close family, including Swift's parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and Kelce's family, is expected. This could also mean inviting Kelce's close teammates, whom Swift has interacted with while watching games, as well as the tight end's best friend, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, with their children.

Close friends like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, Jack Antonoff, and Kravitz are likely to attend. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, along with their children, could also attend despite ongoing legal disputes involving It Ends With Us co-actor Justin Baldoni.

Longtime collaborators from the Eras Tour, including musicians, dancers, and creative directors, are reportedly included.

There is also speculation that Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton may be invited, although royal sources have not confirmed anything.

What Fans Think

Not all fans are on board with the idea of Styles attending. Some social media users point out the potential awkwardness of having a high-profile ex at such a personal event. Double dating is more socially acceptable, but being a guest at an ex's wedding — especially someone he wrote songs about — could be complicated.

For others, however, Styles attending Swift's wedding is seen as a win, symbolising closure for a past era that produced some of her biggest hits, including tracks from her 1989 album.

There is no confirmed source regarding Styles' attendance, particularly since Kelce's feelings about inviting his future wife's ex would also be taken into consideration. Fans suggest that if Styles does not attend, a collaboration between him and Swift would be a welcome alternative.