A suspect accused of ransacking the office of acting US Attorney Alina Habba in New Jersey has been arrested after a days-long manhunt. Federal officials have confirmed the capture, but they have not disclosed the suspect's motive, leaving unanswered questions about why Habba's office was targeted and whether the incident was politically charged or personal.

Arrest and Federal Response

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrest on Saturday, posting on X that 'no one will get away with threatening or intimidating our great US Attorneys or the destruction of their offices.' Officials said the suspect initially tried to enter Habba's office carrying a baseball bat but was turned away. He later returned without the weapon, smashing federal property in the waiting area before fleeing.

The FBI had warned that the suspect 'should be considered dangerous' and offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to his capture. Habba herself confirmed the arrest on X, writing 'we got him,' and thanked the FBI and US Marshals, adding that 'now justice will handle him.'

Charges and Legal Process

According to the FBI, the suspect will face charges of possession of a dangerous weapon in a federal facility and depredation of federal property. These charges underscore the seriousness of the attack, despite the ambiguity of a motive. The absence of clarity leaves open speculation about whether the incident was politically motivated, symbolic, or unrelated to Habba's controversial role.

Habba's Controversial Tenure

Alina Habba has been serving as New Jersey's top federal prosecutor since March, though her appointment has been contested. A federal judge ruled in August that she has been serving illegally without Senate confirmation and should be replaced. Currently, her case is under appeal.

Her tenure has been marked by clashes with Democrats, including filing assault charges against a Democratic congressman and opening investigations into the state's Democratic governor and attorney general. These actions have made her a polarising figure in New Jersey politics, raising questions about whether her office's targeting could be linked to her high-profile disputes.

From Trump's Lawyer to Presidential Counsellor

Habba's prominence extends beyond her role as US attorney. She previously served as Donald Trump's personal lawyer, representing him in high-profile cases including his hush-money trial in New York, civil fraud proceedings, and defamation suits. Known for her combative courtroom style, she frequently clashed with judges, drawing headlines during the E Jean Carroll case when Judge Lewis Kaplan threatened her with jail time for attempting to introduce evidence improperly.

Trump has praised Habba's loyalty, later naming her his presidential counsellor. Her trajectory from a relatively unknown litigator to one of Trump's closest legal allies underscores her rise in both law and politics.

The Unanswered Question: What's the Motive?

Despite the arrest, the central question remains: what drove the suspect to attack Habba's office? Federal officials have not provided details, leaving the motive a mystery. In politically charged times, the lack of clarity fuels speculation about whether the attack was symbolic retaliation, a personal grievance, or something else entirely.

The incident highlights broader concerns about the safety of federal prosecutors, particularly those who attract political attention. Until investigators reveal more, the motive behind the attack will continue to dominate discussions about both security and the intersection of law and politics.