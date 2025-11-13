White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt delivered an explosive rebuke of congressional Democrats on Tuesday, accusing them of causing the spiralling government shutdown that has halted federal operations for more than six weeks.

Speaking from the White House podium, Leavitt insisted the crisis was 'entirely the fault of the Democrat Party', escalating a bitter political standoff that has left hundreds of thousands of federal workers without pay and strained essential public services nationwide.

'The damage caused by the Democrats with this reckless government shutdown cannot be forgotten. It is entirely the fault of the Democrat Party,' Leavitt said during a televised briefing from the White House on November 12.

Leavitt Says Democrats 'Sabotaged' Attempts To Reopen Government

Leavitt described the current impasse as 'day 43 of the longest government shutdown in US history', accusing Democrats of blocking a continuing resolution that she said would have restored funding for federal agencies.

According to her remarks, Democrats refused to support what she called a 'clean, responsible bill' unless Republicans agreed to additional policy riders — including expanded healthcare access for undocumented migrants, a claim Democrats reject.

'The Democrats have put the American people through this pain for 43 days in a row,' Leavitt said. 'The answer to why is pure partisan politics.'

She detailed the shutdown's growing impact: millions of low-income households reportedly missed their SNAP benefits, nearly 20,000 flights were delayed or cancelled due to air traffic staffing shortages, and billions of dollars in economic activity were lost. She also warned the shutdown could reduce fourth-quarter economic growth by up to two percentage points.

Leavitt praised the Republican-controlled House and President Donald Trump for 'doing everything possible' to resolve the crisis. 'We remain hopeful this shutdown will end soon,' she said.

Democrats Denounce Her Remarks As 'A Stone-Cold Lie'

Democrats strongly rejected Leavitt's accusations. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, speaking to The Daily Beast, called her claims 'sick, demented, and a stone-cold lie,' arguing that the administration was using incendiary rhetoric instead of seeking bipartisan solutions.

Jeffries maintained that Republicans were responsible for triggering the shutdown by refusing to negotiate on a broader funding bill.

The shutdown began when Congress failed to pass a federal spending package last month, resulting in the freezing of funding for most non-essential government operations. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers remain furloughed or unpaid, and key public services — from food assistance to airport security — are under strain.

Messaging Strategy Draws Ethical Scrutiny

An Associated Press report noted that Leavitt's partisan messaging has permeated communications across several federal agencies, raising concerns among ethics experts. Critics warn that blurring the line between official government information and political rhetoric violates long-standing norms intended to separate governance from campaigning.

Political analysts say the administration's messaging strategy reflects an effort to control the narrative as public frustration mounts. Polling indicates Americans are divided over who is to blame, with independents essentially pointing to 'both sides.'

Mounting Pressure As Shutdown Drags Into Seventh Week

Economists warn that the continued shutdown could disrupt federal data releases, stall infrastructure funding, and weaken the broader economic outlook. Business groups and state leaders have urged lawmakers to end the stalemate before more damage is done.

Negotiations are expected to continue on Capitol Hill throughout the week. Lawmakers are privately exploring a short-term funding bill to temporarily reopen the government while more profound disagreements, including those over immigration and healthcare, continue.

For now, Leavitt maintains unwavering confidence in the administration's position. 'This is not about compromise,' she said. 'It's about Democrats holding the government hostage for their own political gain.'

Whether that message resonates — or backfires — may depend on how quickly Washington can restore normal operations, and whom voters ultimately decide to blame.