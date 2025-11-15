Donald Trump has once again fuelled rumours about his declining cognitive abilities, causing dementia fears to 'skyrocket' online. At a public White House address on Thursday, the 79-year-old president was caught on video repeatedly mixing up his words and, moments later, visibly struggling to clap.

The footage immediately sparked panic, with critics claiming his brain is 'decomposing' and 'getting worse by the day.' The incident has reignited pressing questions about whether the oldest sitting president in US history is still fit for office.

Get a load of Trump’s one-armed clapping. Forget about drinking water normally, can this guy do ANYTHING normally? pic.twitter.com/ny7jPjP3DY — David Pakman (@dpakman) November 13, 2025

Donald Trump's 'Swiss Cheese Brain': Gaffes Ignite Fresh Dementia Fears

The latest controversy unfolded on Thursday, November 13, at a signing ceremony for First Lady Melania Trump's 'Fostering the Future for American Children and Families' initiative. While discussing the policy, President Trump repeatedly used the word 'adopt' instead of the intended word, 'adapt'.

'Christians and more, think of this, more than twice as likely foster care, they'll adopt the general population', Trump said, according to video of the event. 'They adopt to it so easily. When they get out, they adopt to it like it's become second nature. It's amazing.'

Moments later, the situation escalated when the president attempted to clap. The video shows his left hand making contact, while his right side 'failed to move,' as one user noted.

Users on X (formerly Twitter) reacted within minutes. 'Trump got 'adapt' confused with "adopt" three times today and then failed to move one of his arms while trying to clap,' one user wrote. 'He's getting worse by the day'.

Another blistering comment declared: 'He's like a bag of garbage left out in the sun. His brain is decomposing.' A third critic described it as a 'Swiss cheese brain' that 'isn't at all functioning.'

Donald Trump's 'Cognitive Red Flags': A Growing Catalogue of Concerns

This incident has added significant weight to a growing list of public incidents which critics call 'cognitive red flags'. Since taking office for his second term, Trump has gone on bizarre rants about magnets and confused countries while claiming to have ended wars between nations.

He also admitted to having an MRI during a recent exam at Walter Reed. While White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted the MRI was 'routine', physicians pushed back on social media. This is compounded by physical concerns, including visible bruises on his hands, falling asleep in public, swollen ankles, and an unsteady gait.

The public's concern over Trump's dementia rumours was already rising after an October incident where the president mischaracterised a routine cognitive screening as a 'very hard IQ test.'

He insisted he scored perfectly, but medical analysts noted the assessment was likely the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), a standard screening tool used to detect early signs of dementia, not a measure of intelligence.

The accumulation of these moments has intensified calls from critics for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, alleging Trump's mental decline has rendered him unfit for office.

The White House's Firm Defence Against 'Trump Dementia' Rumours

Despite the growing intensity of public concern, the White House remains firm in its stance. In April 2025, a note from the White House's physician, Sean Barbabella, stated that President Trump 'exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State'.

A follow-up memo in October reaffirmed his 'exceptional neurological and physical performance' and confirmed he had again scored perfectly on the cognitive screening test.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has previously stated that the administration intends to release medical information 'as soon as possible.' However, as of this writing, no official statement has directly addressed the clapping incident or the repeated word confusion from the foster care event.

At 79, President Trump remains under constant public evaluation. Clinical experts warn that while word confusion and motor hesitation can potentially indicate early cognitive decline, they are not proof without a full neurological assessment.

Nonetheless, the 'Trump dementia' debate continues to accelerate, fuelled by viral footage and the absence of a direct White House response.