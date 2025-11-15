US President Donald Trump has sparked outrage among his most loyal MAGA supporters after endorsing H-1B visas, a programme that allows American companies to hire skilled foreign workers for specialised jobs.

In an interview, Trump said the US does not have people with 'certain talents' to fill positions, prompting criticism from prominent far-right voices.

Influencers, politicians, and commentators accused Trump of betraying his base and undermining America-first principles, with some questioning his commitment to domestic workers.

Is Trump Pro-Immigrants Now?

During an interview with Laura Ingraham, ABC News shared that Trump defended the need for H-1B visas, claiming American workers do not possess the specialist skills required by employers.

When Ingraham countered that the country has 'plenty of people', Trump responded, 'No, you don't. No, you don't have certain talents and people have to learn'.

MAGA-aligned figures immediately reacted, with former actor Kevin Sorbo warning that the comments could cost Republicans in upcoming elections. Right-wing podcaster Steven Crowder called Trump's statement 'as bad as it gets'. Another vocal supporter, Kylie Kremer, tweeted in disbelief, asking, 'Where is my President?'

Where is my President? https://t.co/hBeOLOzMGW — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) November 12, 2025

Pro-Trump podcaster Benny Johnson responded by sharing a post by Charlie Kirk denouncing H-1B visas as a 'scam' and vowed to continue opposition efforts.

Charlie Kirk laid forth the architecture to save America and we need to follow it:



- Mass Deportations

- Abolish H-1B

- Halt legal immigration

- Stop chain migration & the visa lottery

- Mass build 10 million homes

- Take down the college cartels



We’re fighting against a… pic.twitter.com/gezQn9Putp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 12, 2025

The programme, originally established in 1990, allows foreign workers with degrees in computer science, engineering, and other specialist fields to work in the United States.

However, this has been opposed by the far-right faction of the MAGA movement for a long time, arguing it depresses wages and limits opportunities for American workers. Yet tech leaders with former H-1B visas, including Microsoft's Satya Nadella and Google's Sundar Pichai, credit the visas with enabling innovation and growth in the US economy.

Trump's Past and Present Stance on H-1B Visa

Trump's position on H-1B visas has long been inconsistent.

During his 2016 campaign, he criticised the programme as 'unfair' to US workers, despite using it extensively at his companies. More recently, he signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 (£82,500) fee on employers seeking visas, a move experts warn could deter highly-skilled foreign workers and slow expansion in the US tech sector.

Adding to this, a recent State Department directive instructed consular officers to scrutinise visa applicants for chronic illnesses, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, and even mental health conditions, citing potential long-term healthcare costs.

Despite the backlash from democrats and immigrant workers, Trump has defended H-1B visas publicly in 2024. In the same year, he said that he had 'many H-1B visas on my properties' and called the programme great.

The First Strain in MAGA-Trump Relationship

Trump ally Steve Bannon addressed the controversy on his 'War Room' show, urging followers not to fracture the pro-Trump coalition.

Bannon described Trump as 'an imperfect instrument' but claimed his leadership was 'infused by divine providence'. He emphasised the need to stay focused on other political objectives, despite disagreements over H-1B policy.

Some supporters see the visas as 'necessary for US competitiveness', but others perceive Trump's comments as a betrayal of domestic labour properties. Analysts suggest the controversy could influence Republican support ahead of midterms in 2026.