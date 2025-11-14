Explosive new emails released this week have dragged President Donald Trump's long-standing relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein back into the spotlight. The documents, part of a 23,000-page release from Epstein's estate being reviewed by US House Democrats, contain damning new allegations.

Specifically, three publicly disclosed emails claim the US President allegedly 'spent hours' at the billionaire's mansion with a victim of sex trafficking. The White House has since identified the victim as Virginia Giuffre. This revelation has triggered a furious response from the President, who has slammed the email release as a 'hoax' and blamed Democrats for the debacle.

Taking to Truth Social in a rambling post, Trump accused his political rivals of resurrecting the scandal to distract from a recent 'SHUTDOWN EMBARRASSMENT'.

'The Democrats are doing everything in their withering power to push the Epstein Hoax again, despite the DOJ releasing 50,000 pages of documents, in order to deflect from all of their bad policies and losses, especially the SHUTDOWN EMBARRASSMENT, where their party is in total disarray, and has no idea what to do,' Trump wrote.

He then attacked members of his own party, writing: 'Some Weak Republicans have fallen into their clutches because they are soft and foolish.' He attempted to pivot the blame, adding: 'Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrats' problem, not the Republicans' problem! Ask Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, and Larry Summers about Epstein, they know all about him, don't waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run!'

White House Calls New Donald Trump Allegations a 'Fake Narrative'

The White House has officially responded to the new emails, echoing the President's 'hoax' claims. Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, dismissed the documents as 'selectively leaked to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump'.

The administration has also been quick to point out that the victim identified in the emails, Virginia Giuffre, had previously stated in her memoir that Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing. Leavitt noted that Giuffre had described Trump as being 'friendly' in her limited interactions with him.

Donald Trump's Past Praise Clashes With Current Denials

Despite the President's emphatic and repeated denials of any involvement in or knowledge of Epstein's sex-trafficking operation, his current 'hoax' claims are being contrasted with his well-documented past with the disgraced financier.

The two businessmen were known to fly between New York and Palm Beach together, frequently partying at the Mar-a-Lago Club and dining at Epstein's Manhattan mansion.

Speaking to New York Magazine in 2002, Trump famously praised his acquaintance. 'I've known Jeff for 15 years, terrific guy,' Trump said. 'He's a lot of fun to be with.'

Archive footage from 1992, filmed at Mar-a-Lago, also famously showed Trump and Epstein standing together on the side of a dance floor, pointing out women as they danced.

That same year, a separate incident highlighted their close association. Florida businessman George Houraney organised a 'calendar girl' competition at Trump's request. When Houraney arranged for the 28 contestants to fly in for a party, he was reportedly shocked to discover the only attendees would be Trump and Epstein.

This long and public history is why the new email allegations are being scrutinised so heavily by the public and House Democrats.